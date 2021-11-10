Raqesh Bapat had entered the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 as a wild card entrant. He had made an entry in the show along with singer Neha Bhasin. Reports are doing rounds citing that Raqesh has left Bigg Boss’ house mid-way as he had to be hospitalised due to severe kidney pain. According to a report in ETimes, Raqesh was taken out of the house on Tuesday (November 9) afternoon. Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty’s Boyfriend Raqesh Bapat and Neha Bhasin Enter the Show As Wildcard Contestants (Watch Video).

Raqesh Bapat is currently under observation. The actor is expected to return to the show as soon as he recovers. The actor, who was Bigg Boss OTT finalist, has a huge fan base. On watching the actor’s health condition, there are several who are wishing him good health on social media. Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat, Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra’s Cosy Dance Is Highlight of the Diwali Celebration on the Show! (Watch Video).

In the recent episode, Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty were seen on a romantic date. The duo looked completely smitten by each other during their candlelight dinner date. The two formed a strong connection during Bigg Boss OTT and that’s where they had first met. His surprise entry on the Salman Khan’s show during Diwali week left Shamita totally stunned. Even fans of the duo and the show were happy to see the two reunite on Bigg Boss 15.

