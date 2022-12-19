Bigg Boss 16 contestant MC Stan, who had a huge fight with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary earlier this week, has again targeted her and her relationship with co-housemate Ankit Gupta. Ankit and Priyanka were resting under the horse statue in the garden area having a conversation, while MC Stan, Shiv Thakare and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia were talking to each other in a room. Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan and Archana Gautam Undergo a ‘Shock Treatment’ As Ranveer Singh and Team Cirkus Grace Salman Khan’s Show! (Watch Video).

Later, the rapper pointed out that the relationship between Priyanka and Ankit is not clear. MC Stan questioned if it is friendship or love? As nothing is clear. They are very clever and seem to be doing everything for the game. If they are lovers then love is not like this, it is different and why do they hide it from others? Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De Questions MC Stan on His ‘Aurat’ Statement; Rapper Threatens Her!

A task to choose the third captain will also be taking place in the upcoming episode. Moreover, Tina Datta and Archana Gautam will be seen getting into a verbal spat as Archana refused to prepare food for Shalin Bhanot, saying that she is not anyone's servant. Bigg Boss 16 airs on Colors.

