Bigg Boss 19 took an emotional turn this week as host Salman Khan confirmed the sudden exit of contestant Pranit More due to urgent medical needs. During the weekend episode, Salman revealed that Pranit had to leave the show for treatment that couldn’t be provided inside the Bigg Boss house. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Salman Khan Blames Ashnoor Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj for One Housemates Elimination

Salman Khan Confirms Pranit More’s Exit

Clarifying that the exit was not linked to votes, Salman said, “I’ve received Pranit’s medical reports, and the medical attention he needs can’t be done inside the house. Hence, he will have to leave the show. Because of Abhishek, Ashnoor, and Mridul, nine people got evicted, but since Pranit is leaving the show, no one will get evicted today.”

Housemates React to Pranit More’s Sudden Exit

The announcement left contestants visibly shaken. Abhishek and Ashnoor immediately asked if Pranit would return once he recovers, but Salman didn’t give a definite answer. The moment turned emotional as the housemates wished him a speedy recovery. Outside the house, fans and fellow celebrities including Malti Chahar and Gaurav Khanna expressed their concern and disappointment over Pranit’s sudden exit, sending prayers for his health and hoping he could return to the show soon. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Jannat Zubair Comes Out in Support of Ashnoor Kaur After Body-Shaming Remark by Kunickaa Sadanand, Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri.

Watch 'Bigg Boss 19' Promo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

Watch ‘Bigg Boss 19’

The show continues to dominate headlines, with Ekta Kapoor confirming Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as the new Naagin, adding more excitement to the ongoing season. Watch BB 19 Weekend Ka Vaar on JioHotstar at 9 PM and on ColorsTV at 10:30 PM.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 02, 2025 11:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).