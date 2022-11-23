Bigg Boss 16 contestants Tina Datta and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who share a friendly bond on the show, got into a heated argument as Tina asked her repeatedly to support her in the captaincy task. It all started when Tina, Shalin Bhanot, Nimrit, and Sajid Khan were sitting together in the garden area. Tina said that this time she wants to become captain and that she needs everyone's support in this. Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer, Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot’s Family Members To Make an Appearance on the Weekend Ka Vaar Episode!

Nimrit said that they will all support her. Tina asks for a commitment. Nimrit said she cannot always justify her answer, and added that she will certainly support. After this, an argument takes place between them. Nimrit leaves the room saying that this is irritating. Bigg Boss 16: Gautam Vig Talks About His Elimination; Says, ‘Soundarya Sharma’s Protectiveness Towards Me Affected My Game’ (LatestLY Exclusive).

Tina and Nimrit share a good bond in the house and after this first argument, it has to be seen how their relationship takes a turn in the coming days. Bigg Boss 16 airs on Colors.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 23, 2022 03:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).