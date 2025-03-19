Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta, one of television's most loved couples, have reported parted ways after dating for several years. The breakup speculations started after fans noticed that the couple had unfollowed each other on Instagram. The couple who made everyone fall in love with their jodi in Colors TV's Udaariyaan also shared sizzling offscreen chemistry. Despite dating for some time, they never publicly confirmed their romance. Amid breakup speculations, Ankit Gupta has finally addressed the matter. Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma Break Up After Dating for More Than Two Years? Here’s What We Know.

Ankit Gupta Reacts to Breakup Rumours With Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta, who appeared together on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16, never publicly confirmed their romance. However, their frequent public outings and social media posts confirmed their budding romance. Amid this, the couple's breakup rumours are grabbing headlines after they unfollowed each other on Instagram. To get some clarity on the matter, India Forums reached out to Akit Gupta for a comment. Reacting to the breakup rumours, the actor simply said, "Not commenting on that."

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta

Ankit Gupta's response has left us puzzled as he neither confirmed the breakup nor denied it. Despite unfollowing each other on Instagram, the couple has yet to delete their photos together. Earlier, journalist Vickey Lalwani reported that Priyanka had stormed out of the house where they were living together. According to reports, the couple even had plans to get married soon, but things deteriorated, leading to this major decision. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Turns on Her 'Fun Mode' as She Spends the Day with Her 'Bandhu and Sakha' Ankit Gupta (Watch Video).

For the unversed, Priyanka and Ankit first met on the sets of Sarhun Mehta and Ravi Dubey's popular daily soap, Udaariyaan. Just like their pairing, the show was also a hit. After earning fame from their roles, they entered Salman Khan's Bigg Boss, where they became audiences' favourites.

