After Isha Malviya exited Bigg Boss 17, her co-housemate and former boyfriend Abhishek Kumar was seen breaking down and crying inconsolably. Show’s host Salman Khan, revealed Isha’s eviction, leaving everyone upset and shocked. Before leaving, Isha thanked everyone and even got emotional. When Isha went to meet the housemates, Abhishek started crying. Munawar Faruqui tried to console Abhishek. Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya Gets Evicted From Salman Khan’s Reality Show (View Post).

Munawar was heard saying, “Roo mat bhai, jaane de usko. Aakhri baar mil raha hai isiliye roo raha hai kya. Milega bahar party mei.”Abhishek however said he did not know why he is feeling so bad. Before leaving, Isha apologised to Abhishek for everything. Bigg Boss 17: Media Questions Mannara Chopra for Character Assassinating Contestants, Slams Munawar Faruqui for His Gameplay (Watch Promo Video).

Abhishek Kumar Cries:

“I am sorry for everything. Abb humara chapter yehi close hota hai. Abb tuje bura nahi bolungi tu bhi mat bolna," she told Abhishek.

