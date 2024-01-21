Udaariyaan actress Isha Malviya, who was one of the strongest contenders in Bigg Boss 17, has finally been ousted from Salman Khan's reality show. Contrary to expectations of Vicky Jain's departure, Isha Malviya bid farewell, securing Vicky Jain from elimination. The remaining six contestants—Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, Vicky Jain, and Arun Mahashetty—have heightened viewer anticipation regarding who will clinch a spot in the coveted top five. Bigg Boss 17: Krushna Abhishek & Sudesh Lehri to Make Special Appearance on Salman Khan’s Show.

