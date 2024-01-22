Tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 17 promises a fiery twist as media personalities enter the house to engage in a no-holds-barred Q&A session with the contestants. Mannara Chopra will face tough questions about her critiques of fellow contestants, while Munawar Faruqui will be pressed on his strategies and gameplay. Vicky Jain will also be held accountable for his recent comments towards Ankita Lokhande. This no-nonsense approach from the media promises to spark some heated debates and reveal hidden layers of the contestants' personalities. Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya Gets Evicted From Salman Khan’s Reality Show (View Post).

Watch Bigg Boss 17:

Promo #BiggBoss17 Finale week me contestants pe Media ka vaar, teekhe sawaal pic.twitter.com/ctKePDdRne — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) January 21, 2024

