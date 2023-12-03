In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande will be seen breaking down in tears due to Mannara Chopra’s catty behaviour. In the latest promo shared by the channel, Ankita is seen sitting with others in the garden area and Mannara comes stands by them. Suddenly, Mannara, who was recently called a 'hypocrite' by filmmaker Karan Johar in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, tells Ankita, “Aap man man main sup sup kar rahe ho mat kariye.. Haan aap jaiye.” Bigg Boss 17: Tehelka aka Sunny Arya Says 'Mere Liye Jhatka Hai' After Being Evicted From Salman Khan's Show Over Physical Violence.

Ankita gets up and calls Mannara an annoying person. Ankita then tells co-housemate Sana Raees Khan: “I can’t take a chill. The way she makes faces I don't know what I have done. I am done with this matter. It is bothering me. I want to go home. I can't stay with such people. My thought isn’t this bad. I am not like this.”Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Cries and Calls Mannara Chopra 'Cruel'; Samarth Jurel Gets Upset With GF Isha Malviya Over Abhishek Kumar (Watch Promo Video).

Tearing up in the kitchen, Ankita tells other housemates that because of Mannara she feels she is going wrong somewhere. Ankita then said, “she tortures. She thinks she is looking cool, she’s not. I want to go home Vicky.”

