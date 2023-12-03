Tonight's (Dec 3) episode of Bigg Boss 17 promises to be a dramatic one, with Ankita Lokhande breaking down in tears due to Mannara Chopra's constant provocations. In a promo clip shared by Colors TV, the Pavitra Rishta actress is seen confiding in her husband Vicky Jain, expressing her frustration and desire to leave the house. The episode will also witness a rift between lovebirds Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel, stemming from Isha's comment that Abhishek Kumar understands her better than Samarth. Bigg Boss 17: Tina Datta Roots for Munawar Faruqui, Indirectly Slams Channel for Whitewashing Ankita Lokhande's Image (Watch Video).

Watch Bigg Boss 17 Promo:

Tomorrow's Episode Promo: Mannara aur Ankita ki beech jari hai kalesh. Aur Isha Samarth ka hua break-up.pic.twitter.com/iuetpeCdMq — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 2, 2023

