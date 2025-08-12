The much-anticipated Season 19 of Bigg Boss is just a few days away! The new season marks the return of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan as the controversial reality show's host for the 16th season. The latest promos unveiled by the makers promised a unique twist in this year's theme, which is "Gharwalon Ki Sarkar", where the contestants themselves have more control over the game's rules and decisions. While speculations surrounding the contestants for the season have been grabbing headlines for some time, one celebrity name has been mentioned since the initial buzz began. We are talking about TV actor Paras Kalnawat, who has now confirmed not participating in BB 19. ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Trailer: It’s ‘Democrazy’ Inside BB House As Salman Khan Declares Contestants the Ultimate Decision-Makers This Season (Watch Video).

Paras Kalnawat Shuts Down Rumours of ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Participation

After weeks of speculation, TV actor Paras Kalnawat has finally put a full stop to rumours surrounding his participation in Bigg Boss 19. Zoom quoted a source close to the development as saying, "Paras Kalnawat has confirmed that he is not participating in Bigg Boss 19."

Sharing the reason behind his decision, the source shared, "He revealed that he was offered the show, but he is not going as he feels he is not ready for it at the moment."

Para Kalnawat’s Instagram Post

‘Bigg Boss 19’ Theme

As shared by the makers, Bigg Boss 19 will have a political theme. If latest reports are to be believed, the contestants will be divied into two teams - the ruling pary and the opposition. Each week, they will compete in a specific task where a new sarkar will be elected to run the house. Bigg Boss 19 is expected to have 15 contestants with four to five wild card entries.

‘Bigg Boss 19’ Contestants

While the final list of contestants of Bigg Boss 19 will only be revealed on the premiere day, some celebrity names constantly doing rounds online include Munun Dutta, Apoorva Mukhija aka The Rebel Kid, Purav Jha, Mr Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shailesh Lodha and Dhanashree Verma. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Is Himanshi Narwal, Pahalgam Terror Attack Victim’s Widow, Joining Salman Khan’s Reality Show? Unverified Reports Go Viral.

Bigg Boss 19 will premiere on August 24 on JioHotstar at 9 pm. It will also telecast at 10:30 pm on Colors TV.

