The 19th season of the popular Hindi reality show Bigg Boss is set to premiere on August 24 on JioHotstar and Colors TV, with Salman Khan returning once again as host. As always, speculation is rife about the celebrity contestants who will be stepping into the Bigg Boss house this year. Among the most talked-about recent rumours is the possible participation of Himanshi Narwal. ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Trailer: It’s ‘Democrazy’ Inside BB House As Salman Khan Declares Contestants the Ultimate Decision-Makers This Season.

For the uninitiated, Himanshi Narwal is the widow of Naval officer Vinay Narwal, one of the 26 civilians killed in the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, 2025. Heartbreaking images of Himanshi weeping over her husband’s body went viral on the day of the attack, drawing nationwide sympathy. She later made headlines again after refusing to blame the local citizens of Kashmir for the tragedy, instead acknowledging their help during the evacuation process - a stance that sparked intense social media debate.

Himanshi Narwal to Join 'Bigg Boss 19'?

Now, some media reports claim that the Bigg Boss team has approached Himanshi to join the Season 19 line-up. This alleged development has divided opinion online, with critics accusing both the show and Himanshi of 'capitalising on a tragedy' for TRPs and money.

Social Media Buzzing About Himanshi Narwal Joining 'Bigg Boss 19'

Bigg Boss makers are keen to have Pahalgam attack victim Vinay Narwal's wife Himanshi on their show as contestant. — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) August 10, 2025

'Approached Himanshi'

Exclusive: Bigg Boss 19 makers have approached Himanshi, wife of Pahalgam attack victim Vinay Narwal.#BiggBoss19 #BB19 #BiggBoss — Biggboss Khabri (@BiggbossKaTadka) August 10, 2025

'Himanshi on Their Show As Contestant'

Bigg Boss makers are keen to have Pahalgam attack victim Vinay Narwal's wife Himanshi on their show as contestant. pic.twitter.com/3NLvmmZoAr — Hemir Desai (@hemirdesai) August 10, 2025

However, there is no official confirmation yet - not unusual for Bigg Boss, which traditionally keeps its contestant list under wraps until the premiere episode.

In fact, a report in Dainik Bhaskar has outright dismissed the rumours, stating that Himanshi will not be joining the show. Interestingly, she is also said to have been a college mate of controversial social media influencer Elvish Yadav, winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Dainik Bhaskar's Entertainment Editor About Himanshi Narwal's News

My Bigg Boss sources confirm — the news about Himanshi Narwal wife of a Pahalgam terror attack martyr entering BB-19 as a contestant is completely fake. *हिमांशी नरवाल के बिग बॉस-19 में जाने की खबरें झूठ:* दावा था-पहलगाम आतंकी हमले के शहीद की पत्नी शो में आएंगी, शो के करीबी… pic.twitter.com/ipavnAXhZa — Ashish Tiwari (@ashishtiwaritv) August 10, 2025

Given the show’s history of rumour-fuelled buzz before every season, it’s wise for fans to hold off on drawing conclusions until the official announcement drops on the premiere day.

What We Know About 'Bigg Boss 19' Till Now

As of now, other strongly rumoured contestants for Bigg Boss 19 include Ali Asgar, Apoorva Mukhija, Dhanashree Verma, Mr Faisu, Pooja Gamingg, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Sailesh Lodha, Gurucharan Singh, Hunar Gandhi, and Jannat Zubair, among others.

'Bigg Boss 19' Trailer

This year’s theme, 'Bigg Boss Jaanna Chahte Hai,' promises a fresh twist. Instead of Bigg Boss assigning all the tasks, the process will be more democratic, with housemates taking a more active role in decision-making. Whether this change brings more drama or more diplomacy remains to be seen - and that’s exactly what fans will find out starting August 24. Bigg Boss 19 will be telecast on JioHotstar at 9 pm and on Colours TV at 10.30 pm.

