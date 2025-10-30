Tensions reached boiling point in the Bigg Boss 19 house when a heated argument erupted between Kunickaa Sadanand, Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur and Mridul Tiwari over missing food and alleged kitchen politics. What began as a discussion about milk and lactose intolerance soon spiraled into a full-blown war of words involving respect, attitude, and even generational values. Fact Check: Did Bigg Boss 19’s Kunickaa Sadanand Deliver Sizzling Dance Performance With Salman Khan in Old Award Show Video? Here’s the Truth Behind Viral Claim!

Kunickaa Sadanand and Abhishek Bajaj Clash Over Milk

The fight started when Kunickaa claimed she was lactose intolerant, something Abhishek also mentioned. The situation turned messy when both contestants argued over who actually needed the special milk. Mridul tried to intervene, urging everyone to clarify their stance once and for all, but his attempt at peacekeeping failed as the argument intensified. Abhishek defended his point, saying that even though Kunickaa isn’t lactose intolerant, she insists on having that milk and later demands the regular one too. “If she wants something meant for another contestant, she can just ask politely,” Abhishek said, adding that she often keeps jaggery powder meant for everyone to herself and creates chaos when someone else takes it.

Kunickaa Sadanand Defends Threat To Sue Abhishek Bajaj

Things escalated further when Mridul confronted Kunickaa for threatening to file a case against Abhishek. She justified her reaction, saying, “His behavior toward me was inappropriate. As a lawyer, I can’t just stand and watch. Kyunki humare wajah se log dekhenge aur apne logon ke saath badtameezi karenge. If you are talking to senior citizen like this, what example are you setting outside?” Abhishek then sarcastically asked whether they should start addressing her as “Kunickaa didi” since she’s a senior citizen. Kunickaa hit back, saying, “Soch sakti hoon inke khaandaan mein buzurgon ki kya izzat hoti hogi.” To this, Abhishek retorted sharply, “Humare khandaan mein aise buzurg nahi hai.” Kunickaa quipped, “Kyunki tumne dabaa ke rakha hua hai.” The tension peaked when Abhishek replied, “Humare buzurg aise game show mein nahi jaate aate hain toh himmat rakho, darpok kyu ban rahe ho?” ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Salman Khan and Mika Singh Tease Kunickaa Sadanand About Her Past With Kumar Sanu; ‘Lagta Hai Abhi Bhi Riyaz Chal Raha Hai’ Jokes Salman.

Kunickaa Sadanand Calls Violent Remark a Joke

The drama didn’t end there. Mridul later confronted Kunickaa about her earlier remark, “Main iske naak se khoon nikalungi.” She brushed it off, claiming it was a joke shared between her and Neelam. Neelam stepped in to clarify that they were upset that day due to being nominated without valid reasons. However, Kunickaa turned the argument back at Mridul, questioning his behavior during his captaincy.

Kitchen Clash Erupts Again As Kunickaa Sadanand Faces Food Waste Allegations

Visibly irritated, Mridul accused her of making his duties harder and constantly targeting him. The situation worsened when Kunickaa cooked breakfast for three people despite having quit the breakfast duty. With Ashnoor already having made poha and upma, others accused Kunickaa of wasting food. As voices rose and tempers flared, the kitchen once again became the battleground of Bigg Boss 19 proving that no task in the house is ever as simple as it seems.

