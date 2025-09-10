Fact Check: Did Bigg Boss 19’s Kunickaa Sadanand Deliver Sizzling Dance Performance With Salman Khan in Old Award Show Video? Here’s the Truth Behind Viral Claim!

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss returned for its 19th season on August 14, 2025, with a political theme - Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar. Sixteen contestants, including actors and social media stars, entered the house to survive the next five months and compete to win the show. Bollywood actress Kunickaa Sadanand, best known for her roles in Khiladi, Koyla, and King Uncle, also entered the show. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Gauahar Khan SLAMS Kunickaa Sadanand for Dragging Tanya Mittal’s Mom During Nomination Task, Says ‘Woh Expect Karo Jo Aap Offer Kar Sakte’ (View Post).

Ever since the show's premiere, she has been a fan favourite. However, her recent actions have sparked some criticism. Amid this, a resurfaced social media video from an award show, allegedly showing Kunickaa dancing with Salman Khan, has gone viral. But is it really the actress grooving with the Bollywood superstar? Let’s find out!

Old Award Show Video of Kunickaa Sadanand and Salman Khan Goes Viral?

Fans of reality shows must be aware that whenever a new season of a popular show begins, social media is flooded with fan pages and other accounts digging up the past activities of the celebrities participating. In most cases, this doesn’t get the celebrity into trouble, but sometimes it does. Take, for example, Bigg Boss 19 contestant Pranav More, who made several jokes about Salman Khan during his stand-up gigs. Those videos resurfaced when the show started, and Salman ultimately confronted him about the matter. Recently, a video of Salman Khan dancing with a mystery woman at an award show resurfaced, sparking a lot of buzz.

The video in question, shared on the X (formerly Twitter) handle @ItsRubiology, claimed that the woman dancing was none other than Kunickaa Sadanand. A shirtless Salman Khan was on fire, stealing the spotlight with some scorching dance moves alongside the woman and background dancers. Their sizzling chemistry was too hot to handle! While the woman did resemble a younger version of Kunickaa Sadanand, let us clarify that it was not her dancing alongside Salman. The video was captioned, "So now i understand why #SalmanKhan takes #KunickaaSadanand Side"

Watch the Viral Video Below

Woman in Viral Salman Khan Video Is Not Kunickaa Sadanand

As we always say, not everything you see on the internet is true. A little research can save you a lot of confusion. While the post claimed that Kunickaa Sadanand was seen dancing alongside Salman Khan at the award night, a closer look revealed that the woman in the video was actually choreographer Pony Verma, who is actor Prakash Raj's wife.

While the energetic dance performance, the caption, and the woman’s resemblance to Kunickaa might have convinced you it was her, it’s always better to double-check such things.

Conclusion

Based on social media posts and related articles, we can confirm that the woman seen dancing with Salman Khan in the viral award show video is not Kunickaa Sadanand, but choreographer Pony Verma. The clip is from the 43rd Filmfare Awards (1998). The performance had gone viral for several reasons, including viewers pointing out how Salman Khan seemed to avoid any close contact with Pony while performing. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Wildcard Shehbaz Badesha and Mridul Tiwari’s Ugly Fight Turns Physical Due to THIS Reason (Watch Promo).

Salman Khan and Pony Verma’s Performance Video From 43rd Filmfare Awards

Talking about Bigg Boss 19, the current season has contestants like Gaurav Khanna, Awez Darbar, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Nagma Mirajkar, Kunickaa Sadanand, Abhishek Bajaj, Baseer Ali, Zeishan Quadri, Tanya Mittal, Nehal Chudasama, Natalia Janoszek, Neelam Giri, Farrhana Bhatt and Shehbaz Badesha.

Fact check

Claim : Viral X post claims 'Bigg Boss 19' contestant Kunickaa Sadanand performed with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan at an award show. Conclusion : The video in question features choreographer Pony Verma and not Kunickaa Sadanand. The dance performance is from the 43rd Filmfare Awards (1998). Full of Trash Clean

