Mumbai, October 11: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of ‘Bigg Boss 19’ will be seen confronting housemate Tanya Mittal, asking why she plays the center of attraction and the sympathy card. A promo shared by the channel on Instagram with the caption: “Tanya ke sympathy card strategy ko Salman ne kiya expose! Dekhiye #BiggBoss19 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje @colorstv par.”

The promo begins with Salman asking Tanya: “Tanya, what is the reason for playing center of attraction and sympathy card?” To which, Tanya said that she felt like crying and hence she cried. Salman said that Tanya makes a mountain out of a mole. “Okay, you feel like crying. The things that others find ordinary, they become a reason for you to cry,” he said. ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Promo: Emotions Flare and Alliances Shift As Housemates Nominate Contenders out of Captaincy Race (Watch Video).

Salman Khan Confronts Tanya Mittal

The makers swing the pendulum: bash one week, praise the next. 🔄 This week here, next week there. Tanya? She laughs, feels, and owns every chaotic moment in the house. That’s real. That’s why she connects. ✨🔥#TanyaMittal #BiggBoss19 pic.twitter.com/DdBtZBRwLp — MasalaNation (@MasalaNation) October 11, 2025

He then picked on the fact that Tanya keeps giving threats that she would not say anything. “You keep threatening that I won't say anything now. You do whatever you want to do. It doesn't matter,” Salman said. In the upcoming episode, housemates will also be seen declaring wild card entrant Malti Chahar as a “red flag”.

A promo was shared by the channel on Instagram and begins with Salman telling Malti that her entry was in the middle of the season. “Some people must have felt insecurity, right?” he said. To which, Nehal Chudasama agreed, hinting at Tanya Mittal. Salman then asked the housemates if “Malti is a green flag or a red flag.” ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Salman Khan Tells Contestant Neelam Giri Her Opinion Doesn’t Come Out in the House (Watch Video).

To which, Tanya replied: “Should I give her the whole thing (flags)? All the red flags belong to her.” Baseer said that Malti has only excuses whenever she gives an answer. Nehal described Malti as “unwilling, uncooperative” and gave her the red flag. Farrhana said Malti only wants a “fight.” Salman then asked Malti: “So Malti, before you came here, did you read your palm.” The promo was captioned: “Kya Malti hai gharwaalon ke liye cooperative ya hai woh red flag? Dekhiye #BiggBoss19 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje @colorstv par.”

