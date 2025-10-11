Mumbai, October 10: In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 19, housemates will have to select two contenders to be eliminated from the captaincy race. Baseer Ali nominates Tanya Mittal, citing her “very disturbed emotional state” as the reason. In a promo shared by the channel on Instagram, shows the housemates gathering at the Assembly Room and the voice of Bigg Boss says that “out of the four contenders, write the names of those two whom you don't want to make captains.” Gaurav Khanna takes Tanya and Shehbaz’s name.

Neelam chooses Ashnoor Kaur and Nehal Chudasama. Citing the reason for Nehal, Neelam says she becomes “aggressive”. Zeishan Quadri takes the names of his friends Tanya and Ashnoor. Then comes Baseer, who says: “Tanya's emotional state of mind is very disturbed.” Taking revenge, Nehal says: “Shehbaz doesn't have leadership qualities. Tanya is not worthy of him.” Tanya then retorts: “Nehal... I can't like her even if I want to. Ashnur... He has become captain in Abhishek's captaincy.” ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Salman Khan Tells Contestant Neelam Giri Her Opinion Doesn’t Come Out in the House (Watch Video).

Bigg Boss 19 Promo

Tanya's reason leaves Ashnoor red-faced, who says: "That's a very lame reason."

Contestants who are currently locked inside the 'Bigg Boss' house are Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, Nehal Chudasama, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, and Neelam Giri. Bigg Boss is based on the Dutch format of Big Brother. Since its premiere on November 3, 2006, the show has completed eighteen seasons and three OTT seasons. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Shehbaz Badesha Opens Up About Living on Sister Shehnaaz Gill’s Earnings, Says ‘I Have Not Achieved Success in My Career’.

The first season was hosted by Arshad Warsi, followed by Shilpa Shetty in the second season and Amitabh Bachchan in the third. Farah Khan led the Halla Bol season, while Sanjay Dutt co-hosted the fifth season with Salman Khan. Since season 4, Salman Khan has taken the helm as the show's primary host. The show airs on JioHotstar and Colors.

