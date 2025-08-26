Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 19 premiered on Sunday (August 24) with Gaurav Khanna, Awez Darbar, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali and Amaal Mallik among others as a part of the Salman Khan-hosted show. The new season of Bigg Boss takes a digital-first approach, with each episode premiering on OTT first before airing on television 90 minutes later. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Shehnaaz Gill’s Brother Shehbaz Badesha To Get Another Chance To Enter Salman Khan’s Reality Show? Singer’s Picture From Secret Room Goes Viral.

The show has taken a solid start, and by the second day itself, disagreements and arguments erupted among the housemates. During the episode, Baseer Ali lashed out at Kunickaa Sadanand for speaking rudely to him. Shehbaz Badesha did not like it and reacted to the heated moment on social media.

Baseer Ali and Kunickaa Sadanand’s Heated Clash

During the second episode of Bigg Boss 19, an argument broke out between Baseer Ali and Kunickaa Sadanand over cooking something for him in the kitchen. Kunickaa was seen telling Baseer to cook for himself if he wanted something, to which Baseer pointed out that he hadn’t even asked her for a glass of water. In the promo shared by the makers, Baseer can be heard telling the actress, “Jab tak main aapse badtameezi na karu, mujhse na karein.” To this, she responded, “Badtameezi karne ki koshish bhi mat karna.”

Watch the Promo of ‘Bigg Boss 19’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Shehbaz Badesha Lashes Out at Baseer Ali

After the episode aired, Shehbaz Badesha took to his Instagram handle and slammed Baseer Ali for raising his voice against the senior actress. Taking to his Instagram handle on Shehbaz reacted to the situation through a note. He also confessed that he doesnt consider Mridul as his competition.

Shehbaz wrote, "I just watched the episode of Bigg Boss. Mridul kabhi mera competition tha hi nahi, maine kabhi use competition mana bhi nahi. Lekin ye Baseer Ali, mujhe samajh nahi aata iska problem kya hai. Sirf zor se chillana aata hai, toh kya har baat par chillayega? Kunickaa ji ki saamne zor se chillana, aur sab ke saamne oversmart banne ki koshish karna... yeh sab uska level dikhata hai. Bilkul sahi nahi laga." ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Kunickaa Sadanand Shares Her Hesitations Before Saying Yes to Salman Khan’s Show.

Shehbaz Badesha Slams Baseer Ali

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

For theunversed, before the premiere of Bigg Boss 19, the makers had introduced a special segment called Fans Ka Faisla, where the audiences got the opportunity to hoose between Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz Badesha and YouTuber Mridul Tiwari. Mridul defeated Shehbaz and entered the Bigg Boss 19 house.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 26, 2025 10:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).