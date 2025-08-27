Bigg Boss 19 has kicked off with a bang and the first eliminations are already creating buzz. Premiering on August 24, this season has brought back the vintage Bigg Boss vibe, keeping viewers hooked with its mix of drama, strategy and entertainment. Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 19' Begins; Gaurav Khanna, Zeishan Quadri Among 16 Contestants.

Farhana Bhatt Evicted, Eight Contestants in Danger Zone

On day one, actress and peace activist Farhana Bhatt was evicted from the main house and moved to the secret room, adding suspense right from the start. By day two, the first elimination votes were in and sent eight contestants to the danger zone.

Neelam Giri and Tanya Mittal Lead ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Danger Zone

Bhojpuri actress-turned-influencer Neelam Giri and spiritual influencer Tanya Mittal received the highest votes and are facing possible eviction. Following them are actors Gaurav Khanna, Zeishan Quadri and Abhishek Bajaj, who secured the second-highest votes. Completing the group in danger are Miss Diva Universe 2018 Nehal Chudasama, stand-up comedian Pranit More and Polish actress Natalia Janoszek, who received pivotal votes for elimination. Fans eager to participate in saving their favorite contestants can do so by subscribing to JioHotstar. Simply open the app on a smartphone, search for Bigg Boss 19, and select the “Vote Now” option. 'Bigg Boss 19': Massive Showdown Between Abhishek, Nehal Chudasama Over 'Chicken' (Watch Video)

Watch 'Bigg Boss 19'

Bigg Boss 19 airs daily on JioHotstar at 9:00 pm and on Colors TV at 10:30 pm, with Weekend Ka Vaar episodes streaming on both platforms at 9:00 PM. This season began with 16 contestants, and viewers are also waiting to see which wild card entries will shake things up in the house.

