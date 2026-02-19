The race for the inaugural title of ‘The 50’ has taken a dramatic turn as the competition enters its final hours. According to the latest reports, the field has been narrowed down to the final four contestants, with one of the biggest names in Indian reality television, Prince Narula, reportedly missing out on the grand finale. ‘The 50’: THESE Two Strong Female Contestants To Be Shockingly EVICTED From Reality Show.

'The 50' Top 4 Contestants Revealed?

As the high-stakes reality show reaches its climax, buzz regarding the confirmed finalists has intensified. Industry insiders and social media reports suggest that the top four contestants battling for the trophy are Shiv Thakare, Mr Faisu (Faisal Shaikh), Kaka, and Rajat Dalal.

The exclusion of Prince Narula has come as a significant shock to viewers. Known as the "King of Reality Shows" for his previous victories in Bigg Boss, Splitsvilla, and Roadies, Narula was widely considered the frontrunner to win.

Prince Narula’s Surprising Exit

While many former contestants, including Tejaswi Madivada and Bebika Dhurve, had recently predicted a victory for Narula, the latest updates suggest he fell just short of the final hurdle. The news of his elimination has sparked a frenzy on social media, with "The 50" trending as fans debate whether his exit was a result of a task failure or internal voting strategy.

The entertainment portal Film Window reported the lineup in a post that has since gone viral among the show's following. The post read, "The 50 Exclusive: Shiv Thakare, Mr Faisu, Kaka and Rajat Dalal are the Top 4 finalists. Finale task tomorrow."

The show, which airs on Colors TV and streams on JioHotstar, was initially planned for a 25-day run but was extended to 50 days due to its popularity.

