Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 25 (ANI): Drama is on as Salman Khan-hosted reality TV show 'Bigg Boss' kickstarted its 19th season on Sunday night.

The new season, which is based on a political theme 'Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar', will run for a longer time this time, approximately six months. Audiences are eagerly waiting to see what Bigg Boss 19 brings, particularly when it comes to the much-talked-about clashes among contestants.

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss 19': Who Is Baseer Ali? Meet Actor-Model and 'Splitsvilla 10' Winner Ready To Shake Things Up on Salman Khan's Popular Reality Show.

During the premiere episode, Salman introduced 16 participants, a mix of television and film personalities along with social media influencers.

Here's a full and final list of confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss 19.

Also Read | Farah Khan Attends Mesmerising Ganga Aarti in Rishikesh, Thanks Swami Ramdev for Warm Welcome (Watch Video).

Gaurav Khanna

Gaurav Khanna is a popular face in the Indian television industry. He rose to fame with his role in TV show 'Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam', which also starred Yami Gautam. In 2021, he came to limelight once again with his performance in 'Anupamaa'. Earlier this year, he won 'won Celebrity MasterChef' as well.

Kunickaa Sadanand

Kunickaa Sadanand is a veteran actress. She has been in the industry for over three decades now. : Beta, Karan Arjun, and Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke are some of her notable work credits. She is also an advocate and social activist.

Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar

Social media sensations and rumoured couple Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar entered the Bigg Boss 19 together.

While interacting with Salman on the stage, the duo addressed their relationship rumours.

Awez told Salman, "Mera joh past tha woh bahot heavy raha hai, main bilkul bhi nahi tha relationship ko lekar...aur main nahi chahta tha ke Nagma struggle kare mere saath... Toh abhi main trail basis par hoon."

Amaal Mallik

Singer-composer Amaal Mallik is also one of the participants of reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 19'. He made a soulful entry on the stage, crooning his hit songs. He also interacted with Salman Khan.

When Salman asked him about his personal life, Amaal said, "I am single now. Thodi umeed thi pyaar lautega, but vo nahi hua."

Amaal also opened up about his social media post on depression and family ties that broke the internet a few months ago.

"I recently put up a post, and people wondered why I did that. Even mom and dad felt that," he said in Hindi.

Ashnoor Kaur

Ashnoor Kaur has been acting since her childhood. She was seen in TV shows such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Patiala Babes.

Before coming to Bigg Boss, Ashnoor posted a note, telling her fans to shower their love and support on her.

"Au revoir, Need all your love, support & blessings!!! #ItBegins," she posted.

Zeishan Quadri

Zeeshan Quadri is best known for portraying 'Definite' and co-writing the cult hit Gangs of Wasseypur. His participation in Bigg Boss house left his fans excited.

Abhishek Bajaj

Actor Abhishek Bajaj has played significant roles in TV shows and films, including Student of the Year 2 and Babli Bouncer. Now it's to be seen how he performs in a reality show.

Natalia Janoszek

Polish actor, model, and international performer, Natalia Janoszek, is also a part of Bigg Boss 19.

Farhana Bhatt

Actor and content creator, Farhana Bhatt has steadily built her name in the digital entertainment space with engaging performances and relatable sketches.

Mridul Tiwari

Mridul Tiwari is a popular YouTuber and social media personality. Before the premiere, Bigg Boss makers introduced a special segment called Fans Ka Faisla, where the audience got the opportunity to choose between Shehnaaz Gill's brother, Shehbaz Badesha and YouTuber Mridul Tiwari through votes. Mridul defeated Shehbaz and made it to the Bigg Boss house.

Neelam Giri

Neelam is a popular face of Bhojpuri cinema. In 2020, she was featured in the hit music video 'Dhaniya Hamar Naya Baadi Ho'.

Pranit More

Pranit is a stand-up comedian and a former radio jockey. Earlier this year, he grabbed attention when he was allegedly assaulted during a live performance over jokes made about one of the Bollywood actors.

Baseer Ali

Baseer Ali is quite famous among Gen Z due to his participation in reality shows like MTV's Roadies and Splitsvilla. He has also tried his hand at acting. He was seen in Kundali Bhagya.

Tanya Mittal

An entrepreneur, influencer, and international pageant winner, Tanya Mittal was crowned Miss Asia Tourism Universe in 2018.

Nehal

Crowned Miss Diva Universe in 2018, Nehal Chudasama represented India on the Miss Universe stage and has since built a successful career as a model, fitness consultant, and host.

Viewers can watch Bigg Boss 19 on Colors and JioHotstar. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)