The much-loved reality show Bigg Boss Tamil 9 is all set for its new season, with a possible premiere in October 2025. While there were earlier speculations about a delay, the makers recently dropped the first teaser for Bigg Boss Tamil 9, announcing that the show will arrive soon and unveiling a stylish new logo. The teaser also confirmed Vijay Sethupathi's return as the show's host, marking his second season in this role. As we gear up for the new season, several celebrity names are being rumoured to enter the house, all vying for the coveted winner’s trophy. ‘Bigg Boss Tamil 9’ Teaser: Vijay Sethupathi Returns As Host of Popular Reality Show; Makers Unveil Stylish New Logo Ahead of Premiere (Watch Promo).

‘Bigg Boss Tamil 9’ Contestants

According to the latest reports, the makers of Vijay Sethupathi's Bigg Boss Tamil 9 have shortlisted 40 contestants for the upcoming season. However, only about half of them will be allowed to enter the house. The new season is expected to feature a mix of popular TV actors and social media influencers. Names like Sathish Krishnan, Bala Sarvanan, VJ Parvathy, and Farina Azad are rumoured to be joining the Bigg Boss Tamil 9 house.

Watch the Teaser of ‘Bigg Boss Tamil 9’

‘Bigg Boss Tamil’ Season 9 Rumoured Contestant List

1. Farina Aazad

Popular Television anchor and actress Farina Aazad, known for her energetic screen presence, is speculated to be a part of Bigg Boss Tamil 9. Apart from her hosting duties, she is also popular for her role in Tamil serials.

2. Sivaranjani S

Actress and TV personality Sivaranjani S who has been apart of several Tamil serials is said to be entering the Bigg Boss Tamil 9 house. She is the wie of actor Deepak Dinkar.

3. Cynthia Vionolin

Popular social media influencer Cynthia Vinolin is rumoured to be a part of Bigg Boss Tamil 9. With over 1 million followers on Instagram, her big fanbase will definitely help her cruise towards victory, in case she manages to enterthe show.

4. Umair Ibn Lateef

Umair Ibn Lateef is an actor and popular social media influencer, known for his charming visuals. According to his Instagram bio, he claims to be the "first Kashmiri in Kollywood." Will he make it inside BB Tamil 9house?

5. VJ Parvathy

Apart from being a Video Jockey, Parvathy is a content creator, actress, and entrepreneur. She is quite popular for her outspoken persona.

6. Akshitha Ashok

Akshitha Ashok is a young actress who appears in Tamil television serials. She is also quite active on social media and has over 860k followers on Instagram.

7. Shabana Shajahan

Actress Shabana Shajahan, best known for her role in the serial Sembaruthi, will probably be the most popular face entering Bigg Boss Tamil 9 house. With her accting talent and stunning visuals, Shabana will bring th complete package on Bigg Boss Tamil 9.

8. Amrutha Srinivasan

Actress Amrutha Srinivasan, who is best known for her role in the 2018 series Kallachirippu is rumoured to joing Bigg Boss Tamil 9.

9. Neha Rajesh Menon

Television actress Neha Rajesh Menon is rumoured to be entering Vijay Sethupathi's Bigg Boss Tamil 9 house. It will be exciting to see how she shakes up the game.

10. Balasarvanan

Tamil actor Balsaravanan, who has appeared in movies like Lubber Pandhu, Miss You, and Ulkuthu, is reportedly set to grace the BB Tamil 9 house. Known for his comedy roles, it will be interesting to see what Balasarvanan brings to the game.

11. Sathish Krishnan

Tamil actor and choreographer Sathish Krishnan, who has worked in several Tamil films, is speculated to be a part of Vijay Sethupathi's Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9.

12. Puvi Aarasu

Tamil TV actor Puvi Aarsu, who has played lead roles in daily soaps like EMI and Lakshmi Vanthachu, is among the list of rumoured contestants for Bigg Boss Tamil 9.

13. Vinoth Babu

Television anchor and actor Vinoth Babu, who has appeared in several reality shows, is rumoured to be joining Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9. His quick wit and sharp responses as a host could prove to be a big advantage inside the house.

14. Neha Menon

Actress Neha Menon, best known for her role in the serial Baakiyalakshmi, is speculated to enter Vijay Serthupathi's Bigg Boss Tamil 9 house.

15. Koomapatti Thangapandi

Actor Koomapatti Thangapandi, known for his comedic roles on TV, is all set to bring his wit and charm to the Bigg Boss Tamil 9 house. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Amaal Malik’s ‘Hitting Gesture’ at Tanya Mittal After an Ugly Argument Sparks Debate.

‘Bigg Boss Tamil 9’ Premiere Date

As per the latest reports, Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9, hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, is scheduled for a grand premiere on October 5, 2025.

