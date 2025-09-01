The ninth season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss Tamil is all set for a grand premiere soon! Kollywood star Vijay Sethupathi, who hosted the last season of the controversial show, will be returning to take up his hosting duties once again. In a newly released promo, the makers unveiled a catchy new logo featuring the actor, which has stirred curiosity and anticipation among fans. ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 9’ Premiere Date, Tentative Contestants List, New Twists – Everything You Need To Know About Nagarjuna Akkineni’s Reality Show! (Watch Promo).

‘Bigg Boss Tamil’ Season 9 First Promo Out!

The highly awaited first promo of Bigg Boss Tamil 9 was unveiled by the makers on their social media handles on Monday (September 1). JioCinema, the official streaming partner, released the first teaser of the new season. The video featured host Vijay Sethupathi in an all-black look, sitting still on a couch, looking down and lost in thought. While it wasn’t clear what was on his mind, we are guessing he might already be thinking about the contestants of this season, just like us.

The teaser also gave a first look at the new logo for the show, featuring purple neon shades with a silver frame. According to the makers, Bigg Boss Tamil 9 will be premiering soon.

Watch the First Teaser of ‘Bigg Boss Tamil’ Season 9

For the unversed, the first seven seasons of Bigg Boss Tamil were hosted by actor-politician Kamal Haasan. Talking about the last season, anchor Muthukumaran emerged as the winner of the show. He walked away with the winner's trophy and INR 40 lakh prize money. ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Gives Reality Check to Contestants, Kunickaa Sadanand Quits As Captain, Amaal Malik and Abhishek Bajaj’s Heated Clash – Episode Highlights Inside!.

‘Bigg Boss Tamil’ Season 9 Premiere Date

According to the latest reports, Vijay Sethupathi's Bigg Boss Tamil 9 will have a grand premiere on October 5, 2025. Stay tuned for more details reagrding the new season.

