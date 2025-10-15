Nagarjuna Akkineni-hosted Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has completed five weeks of its run. The latest weekend episode saw the double eviction of Srija Dammu and Flora Saini. However, the makers also shocked everyone by introducing six new faces are wildcards on the show. Ramya Moksha Kancharla, Madhuri Divvala, Gaurav, Srinivas Sai, Aysha, and Nikhil Nair. Among them, two names - Madhuri Divvala and Ramya Moksha stood out and have already started making their presence felt inside the house. ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 9’: Madhuri Divvala Among 6 NEW Wildcard Contestants Joining Nagarjuna Akkineni’s Reality Show – Know All About the Dancer and Content Creator!.

Who Is Ramya Moksha Kancharla?

Initially, reports suggested that nine contestants would be entering Bigg Boss Telugu 9 as wildcards. However, last weekend’s episode confirmed six new names who joined the journey. One among them was Ramya Moksha Kancharla. For those unaware, she is a 23-year-old social media influencer. Wondering how she gained half a million followers on Instagram? It’s all thanks to her pickle business, AlekhyaaChitti Pickles, which is managed by her three sisters.

Meet ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 9’ Wildcard Ramya Moksha

Headliens Before ‘Fire Storm’ Entry to ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 9’

Do not fall for her cute face - she’s "bold, blazing, and unbreakable", just as the makers claim. Even before entering the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 house, Ramya made headlines over a controversy involving her business. According to reports, the issue began when a customer questioned the high pricing of her pickles (INR 1,200) for half a kilogram. In response, one of the sisters allegedly sent a voice message using abusive language, which later went viral on social media.

Amid the wave of backlash, the sisters shut down their business and took down their website. A few days later, they issued a public apology and expressed regret over the incident.

Ramya Moksha’s Instagram Post

Ever since Ramya entered the show, she has been actively participating in everything. Having seen a bit of the game from outside, Ramya told Pawna that his game is being portrayed in a negative light outside due to his closeness to Rithu Chowdhury. Who Is Aysha Zeenath? All About the ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 9’ Wildcard Contestant Who Received a Special Shoutout From ‘BB Tamil 9’ Host Vijay Sethupathi!.

How To Watch ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 9’?

