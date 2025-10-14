Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has been receiving very little response from viewers. The reality show, hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, began on September 7, 2025. In a recent twist, the makers also introduced commoners inside the house to spice things up. As the show became less interesting this week, the makers brought in six new wildcard entrants in the latest weekend episode. Among them was actress Aysha Zeenath. ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 9’: Madhuri Divvala Among 6 NEW Wildcard Contestants Joining Nagarjuna Akkineni’s Reality Show – Know All About the Dancer and Content Creator!.

During the latest weekend episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 9, there was a heartwarming surprise awaiting wildcard contestant Ayesha as she entered the house. Bigg Boss Tamil 9 host Vijay Sethupathi shared a heartfelt wish for Aysha as she joined the show. A video capturing the moment has now gone viral.

Vijay Sethupathi Sends Heartfelt Wishes to Aysha Zeenath As She Joins ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 9’

During the weekend episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 9, Ayesh Zeenath entered the house as a wildcard contestant. During her introduction, host Nagarjun told her that he will be going to give her a power. He then introduced everyone to the Powerstone. When the camera panned toward the screen, it was none other than Bigg Boss Tamil 9 host Vijay Sethupathi.

Vijay Sethupathi Gives a Special Power to Aysha Zeenath

The actor quickly shared a message for Aysha, saying, "I heard Aysha is coming as a wildcard contestant. All the best, Aysha! Play well. I will give you a special power - the power of nomination." Not just Ayesha, but even viewers were delighted to see Vijay Sethupathi share his words of encouragement and support. For those who are not aware, Aysha was a part of Kamal Haasan's Bigg Boss Tamil 6 in 2022, which makes this connection even more special.

Who is Ayesha Zeenath?

Ayesha Zeenath is a Tamil film and television actress who made her debut in 2018 with Ponmagal Vanthal. She kicked off her acting career despite her family's objections and carved out a name for herself in the industry. She has also appeared in several reality shows, including Ready Steady Po in 2017, and acted in films such as Uppu Puli Karam, Moi Virundu, and Rambo.

Not New to ‘Bigg Boss’

This isn’t Ayesha’s first time participating in Bigg Boss. In 2022, she was a contestant on Kamal Haasan’s Bigg Boss Tamil 6, where she was known for being bold and outspoken. She even clashed with the host before getting eliminated. On the personal front, the actress was engaged to Haran Reddy in 2023, but the couple later called off their engagement. Ayesha also has a strong social media presence, with over 1.1 million followers on Instagram. ‘Bigg Boss Tamil 9’ Contestants Revealed: Full List of 21 Confirmed Names Set To Enter the House With Host Vijay Sethupathi – Details Inside.

Aysha Zeenath’s Instagram Post

6 Wildcards Enter ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 9’

During the weekend, episode 6 new wildcard entered the Bigg Boss Telugu 9. The six new faces are Ramya Moksha Kancharla, Madhuri Divvala, Gaurav, Srinivas Sai, Aysha, and Nikhil Nair.

