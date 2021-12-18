'Student of the Year 2' actor Harsh Beniwal and 'Dangal' star Ritwik Sahore are coming together for the upcoming web series 'Campus Diaries'. Harsh and Ritwik open up about this college drama that deals with issues such as ragging, one-sided love stories, serious problems like drug abuse and toxic relationships. Campus Diaries Teaser: Harsh Beniwal, Ritvik Sahore, Saloni Gaur’s MX Player Series About University Life Is a Must Watch for College Students! (Watch Video).

Talking about the show, Harsh says: "It has been a great experience working on 'Campus Diaries' with this young and talented cast. Every time we set a foot on that set, we instantly travelled back in time to our college days! The current scenario has made it impossible to enjoy campus life but we promise to bring the fun, laughter and tears that go with that once-in-a-lifetime experience right to your screens." Campus Diaries Trailer: Harsh Beniwal, Ritvik Sahore, Saloni Gaur’s Series About University Life to Release on MX Player on January 7, 2022! (Watch Video).

'Campus Diaries' is a web show that revolves around five students at Excel University. Ritvik further adds "This college drama is sure to win hearts. I'm quite excited and nervous at the same time as we finally deliver a glimpse of the series today. Shooting for this show didn't really feel like work to me, instead it was like going back to college and reliving the best days of my life with some amazing people. I hope everyone enjoys watching it as much as we did filming it."

'Campus Diaries' features Harsh Beniwal, Ritvik Sahore, Saloni Gaur, Salonie Patel, Abhinav Sharma and Srishti Ganguli Rindani, among others and is created by Prem Mistry and Abhishek Yadav. The series will start streaming from January 7 on MX Player.

