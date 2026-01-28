The high-stakes world of the Davan dynasty returns to screens as Bindiya Ke Bahubali Season 2 makes its debut. This season, the gritty crime-comedy raises the ante by shifting from a struggle for local political dominance to an all-out internal family war. Featuring a powerhouse lead duo of Saurabh Shukla and Ranvir Shorey, the series continues to explore the volatile intersection of power, ego, and dysfunctional family bonds in the fictional town of Bindiya. ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla 2’: Anupam Kher Begins Shooting for His 550th Film Co-Starring Ranvir Shorey and Boman Irani (Watch Video).

‘Bindiya Ke Bahubali’ Season 2's High-Octane Trailer Sets the Tone

The recently released trailer for Season 2 plunges viewers back into the "pressure cooker" environment of Bindiya. The footage highlights a stark shift in tone, moving from the satirical comedy of the first season to a more tragic, violent confrontation.

Key moments in the trailer showcase the central conflict between the jailed patriarch, Bada Davan, and his reckless son, Chhote Davan. With heavy dialogue like, "You’ve seen my politics, now I’ll show you my thuggery," the trailer promises a season filled with gunfights, shifting loyalties, and a deep dive into the "Davan Swag."

Watch the Trailer of ‘Bindiya Ke Bahubali’ Season 2:

‘Bindiya Ke Bahubali’ Season 2 Cast

The series continues to lean on its impressive lineup of veteran performers. The central rivalry is anchored by Saurabh Shukla as Bada Davan, the incarcerated patriarch trying to broker peace from behind bars and Ranvir Shorey as Chhote Davan, the ambitious, volatile son eager to expand the family's empire through force.

They are supported by an expansive ensemble cast including Seema Biswas, Sheeba Chaddha, Sushant Singh, Sai Tamhankar, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya. Director Raj Amit Kumar has noted that this season allows the supporting characters to explore deeper, more complex moral dilemmas as the family begins to implode.

‘Bindiya Ke Bahubali’ Season 2 Release Date

Bindiya Ke Bahubali Season 2 officially premiered on January 21, 2026. In line with its previous release strategy, the series is available for free streaming on Amazon MX Player. Viewers can access the episodes via the MX Player app, the Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and Airtel Xtreme.

‘Bindiya Ke Bahubali’ Season 2 Review

Early critical reception suggests that Season 2 successfully ups the stakes. While the first season was often compared to hinterland dramas like Mirzapur, this chapter is being noted for its "emotional honesty" and quirky, dark humour.

Critics have praised the chemistry between Shorey and Shukla, noting that Shorey’s portrayal of "unchecked ambition" provides a compelling foil to Shukla’s more restrained, tactical performance.

The narrative transition from "politics" to "gangsterism" has been well-received, though some viewers find the 50-minute episodes slightly long. The series maintains its signature small-town swagger, blending absurd family dynamics with gritty crime elements that keep it from becoming a standard revenge thriller. Is Konkona Sensharma Dating Amol Parashar? Duo Sparks Romance Rumours Again at ‘Gram Chikitsalay’ Screening in Mumbai (Watch Video).

"Season 1 was the salt; Season 2 is the tequila shot," said director Raj Amit Kumar, highlighting the more intense and "intimate" nature of the family's power struggle this year.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Amazon MX Player). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 28, 2026 10:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).