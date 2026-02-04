Netflix has officially announced the fourth and final season of its romantic drama series Mismatched. The announcement was made on February 3, 2026, confirming the return of Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf as Dimple and Rishi. Along with the confirmation, the makers also released a first-look video that revisits Marine Drive in Mumbai, the same spot where Season 3 ended setting the tone for the final chapter. Netflix Sequels: ‘Mismatched’, ‘Black Warrant’, ‘The Royals’, ‘Maamla Legal Hai’ Set To Return With New Seasons on Streaming Platform.

‘Mismatched Season 4’ Announced - Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

‘Mismatched 4’ First Look Video Out

In the newly shared video, Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf are seen sitting quietly at Marine Drive, mirroring the closing moments of the previous season. The visual callback has already struck a chord with viewers, hinting that the story will pick up from the emotional crossroads where it last paused. Season 4 is expected to release sometime in 2026.

Looking Back at Season 3

The third season of Mismatched, which premiered on Netflix on December 13, 2024, took a three-year leap from the events of Season 2. While the storyline explored personal growth and distance, it was the chemistry between Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf that continued to anchor the show. Season 3 also marked the return of familiar faces including Rannvijay Singha, Ahsaas Channa, Taaruk Raina and Muskkaan Jaferi, alongside new additions such as Lauren Robinson, Garima Yajnik and Akshat S. OTT vs Theatrical Debate: ‘Mismatched’ Actor Rohit Saraf Says, ‘OTT Gave Me Recognition, Films Are Giving Me Wider Canvas’.

Fans React to Final Return of Dimple and Rishi

As soon as Season 4 was announced, fans flooded social media with emotional reactions. One fan wrote, “Am I crying or am I crying.” Another commented, “We want happy ending.” Others added, “Rishi Singh Shekhawat is backkkkk,” “Finally,” and “Eagerly waiting.” The response reflected how strongly audiences remain attached to the central love story.

Fans Reactions:

(Photo Credit: Netflix)

Makers Tease Final ‘Mismatched’ Season

Netflix India had earlier teased the final season with an Instagram post that read, “We’ve cried, we’ve screamed, we’ve shipped. Let’s meet for a cold coffee non-date, one last time? Mismatched Season 4 is coming soon, only on Netflix.” Sharing insight into the story, the makers said, “Mismatched has always been about timing as much as love. Season 4 explores what happens when two people who thought they’d said their final goodbye are pulled back into each other’s orbit. Dimple and Rishi have grown, changed, and chosen different paths, but picture abhi baaki hain mere dost!” ‘Mismatched Season 3’: Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf Announce Release Date in Adorable Video – WATCH.

'Mismatched 4' Cast

Directed by Divyang Thakkar and created by Gazal Dhaliwal, Mismatched Season 4 is produced by Ronnie Screwvala. Apart from Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf, the final season will also feature Vidya Malvade, Rannvijay Singha, Ahsaas Channa, Taaruk Raina, Muskkaan Jaferi and Abhinav Sharma.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Netflix ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 04, 2026 09:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).