Campus Diaries trailer is out! The synopsis of the web series reads, " It is a coming-of-age drama of six students at Excel University. But this one is so-not-your-regular-college-drama because it goes beyond the routine masti and dosti plots that quintessential youth dramas portray and tackles relevant yet lesser discussed issues like ragging, discrimination based on societal biases, one sided love stories, rampant drug abuse and toxic relationships that mould your personality and ready you to face the real world." With the trailer, we will say this will be a perfect watch for college or university students as they can get many lessons from this web show. Campus Diaries will release on MX Player on December 7, 2022.

