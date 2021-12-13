MX Player unveiled a teaser of their upcoming series Campus Diaries. The show features Harsh Beniwal, Ritvik Sahore, Saloni Gaur, Salonie Patel, Abhinav Sharma and Srishti Ganguli Rindani in prominent roles. The synopsis of the coming-of-age youth drama reads, "Embark on a journey of 5 friends studying in a university and learning how to navigate the conflicts of campus life, the bittersweet highs and lows of college relationships and the various misadventures that they go on together, which ultimately plays a large part in shaping their lives."

Watch Campus Diaries Teaser Below:

