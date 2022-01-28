You know what heightens a bad man's evilness? His face! Now imagine a handsome face which carries out all the brutal stuff... difficult right? K-dramas have done just that. They have often turned some of the gorgeous looking K-actors into people who are good for none. At times, their transformation shock you. What's the best part is the actors don't go through any drastic change in their physical form, they just go dark as a character. For example Taecyeon in Vincenzo. He is evil and an extremely smart one at that but there is no noticeable change in his outer form. He is still extremely handsome doing all the bad deeds. No signature devil line either...if you know what we mean! Our Beloved Summer, Welcome To Waikiki, Kondae Intern – K-drama Series That Showed Their Love For Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots and How They Pulled It Off!

So today, we thought how about we talk about these K-drama oppas who stepped into remorseless characters and owned it.

Choi Woo-shik

This man is a fantastic actor. The world saw his range from Parasite to now Our Beloved Summer. It's so easy to get fooled by that sweet-face but you might think otherwise after watching The Witch- Part 1 The Subversion. He plays Nobleman, a person tasked to kill a girl who escaped a lab. Forget about being strong, Woo-shik is just mesmerising as the man out to get the girl by hook or by cook. Watch it on Amazon Prime.

Choi woo shik 𝐱 Park hee soon the witch part 1. the subversion pic.twitter.com/c1eqI5m8Uy — 𝐳• (@ughjustz) November 11, 2021

EXO's DO

Looking at DO who would be able to imagine him in a psychopath's role? Not us, but he clearly did. In Hello Monster/Remember Me, he plays a serial killer who revels at his wickedness. He even says, "At times the most cruel people can wear the face of an angel." He epitomises this line. His deadpan dialogue delivery with just the right touch of vileness will give you goosebumps.

Park Bo-gum

In the same show Hello Monster, Park Bo-gum plays a silent mastermind who baits his brother and does so with no regret. The scene where he reveals his true self is fab! What makes it even more stellar is he uses his boyish charm to fool you and then turns into a devil...what a transition!

To anyone thinking that Park Bo Gum is just another Korean actor popular for his “pretty face”, then let this less than 30 sec clip prove you otherwise. Park Bo Gum as Lee Min/ Jung Sun Ho from Remember You or Hello Monster.✨#ParkBoGum #RememberYou#너를기억해 pic.twitter.com/mcA41oGdOU — s (@blueminpotato) July 29, 2021

Lee Jong-suk

Lee Jong-suk's W or Romance is a Bonus Book made many lose their hearts to him. And then he did V.I.P. where he played a cold-blooded killer from North Korea. He is damn creepy here. Gong Yoo As Goblin, Kim Soo-hyun As Alien, Jun Ji-hyun As Mermaid – 5 Fantasy Characters in Popular K-Dramas We Totally Heart!

Lee Dong-wook

It's funny how Lee Dong-wook appears in all kinds of lists we prepare. In Stranger from Hell, he is a cool, composed and extremely clever mastermind who knows exactly how to get his job done. It seems as if Don-wook enjoyed being a baddie to the fullest. He is brutal and cruel here which is a complete opposite of what we have seen him in Goblin, Touch Your Heart and others. Watch it on Netflix.

Lee Joon

In Gapdong, Lee Joon played a copycat killer and did such justice to the character that he will creep you out. To think that he is the same man who made our hearts flutter in My Father Is Strange.

Kim Jae Wook

The man who set our pulse racing with his tall frame and handsome face in My Private Life and Coffee Prince went so off the good-radar that it's unbelievable. In the thriller Voice, his voice is the only clue about his crimes he commits unapologetically! That smile when a few men restrains him is worth nightmares. Watch it on Viki.

Talking about Voice, Kim Jae Wook don't have acting projects since 2019 🥺 pic.twitter.com/fLvlY2vNTV — Anin⁺⁺ (@AninGalaxy) April 27, 2021

Well, all the names above prove with great success they aren't just pretty faces but are fantastic actors as well. Now you know why the world is a fan of K-world!

