Popular Bhojpuri actor and singer Pawan Singh turned 40 on January 5, 2026. To mark the occasion, the actor-politician hosted a grand birthday bash at his Lucknow residence, attended by close friends and family members. An inside video from the celebration has now gone viral, showing the Bhojpuri star struggling to stand and keep his eyes open while cutting the birthday cake. The clip has sparked widespread reactions from netizens. Pawan Singh Receives Threat From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang After Meeting Salman Khan on ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Finale; Bhojpuri Actor-Singer Files Complaint With Mumbai Police.

Pawan Singh became the talk of the town after a cake-cutting video from his 40th birthday celebration went viral. The video, shared by the Bhojpuri star’s wife Jyoti Singh on her Instagram handle, showed the actor struggling to keep his eyes open and stand steadily. He was later seen holding the hand of Bhojpuri actress Mahima Singh, who was standing next to him, as they cut the cake together.

The birthday celebration video went viral, with netizens speculating that Pawan Singh appeared to be intoxicated during the cake-cutting ceremony. Reacting to the video, a user wrote, "Gajab piyakkar hai bhai." Another wrote, "Itna nahi peena tha bhai. Happy Birthday." Another comment read, "Full peeya hua hai." ‘Zeher Kha Kar Marungi Mai’: Pawan Singh’s Second Wife Jyoti Singh Breaks Down As Police Stop Her From Entering His Lucknow Residence (Watch Video).

Pawan Singh's wife, Jyoti Singh, who was constantly making headlines in 2025 due to her marital dispute with the actor, wished him on his birthday. Sharing the cake-cutting video on her Instagram handle, she wrote, "Happy birthday. Bhagwan aapki saari wish puri karein." Their marital tensions came to light after Jyoti Singh tried to reach Pawan Singh's house in October 2025, but she wasn't allowed to enter the premises, leading to an emotional outburst on social media.

