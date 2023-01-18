The trailer of the young adult streaming series Class presents a tale of mishaps, mayhem, ideological clash and sentiments running high at Hampton International school. Adapted from the global hit Spanish series, Elite, the Indian counterpart promises an engaging, edgy, coming-of-age thriller - a whodunnit piece of audio-visual content. The trailer gives the impression that it is Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Student of the Year and Josh put together. Class, Remake of the Spanish Series Elite, Promises To Be Gripping Chapter Over Delhi’s Most Elite School; Teaser Revealed at TUDUM 2022 (Watch Video).

Talking about the series, director Ashim Ahluwalia said: "It was quite a task to adapt a show that has had enormous love globally, particularly because I wanted to rework its cinematic language and set it in New Delhi. I was keen to make something real and intense, something that charts the heightened emotions of teenage life. I also wanted to explore class, something we engage with daily but rarely see authentically depicted on screen." Year Ender 2022: Elite, Dark Desire, Conversations With Friends - 5 Hottest Erotic Shows That You Might Have Missed Watching This Year!.

The show features a dynamic, young ensemble cast that includes Gurfateh Pirzada, Anjali Sivaraman, Ayesha Kanga, Chayan Chopra, Chintan Rachchh, Cwaayal Singh, Madhyama Segal, Moses Koul, Naina Bhan, Piyush Khati and Zeyn Shaw.

The Trailer Of Class

"Set in a world where the elite have all that they could wish for, besides a clear conscience, and those less fortunate dangerously navigate their way through, Class is a wild and volatile affair between the two. We've had a crew that's worked tirelessly and an amazing fresh young cast - almost all new discoveries that are absolutely incredible on screen. I think it's safe to say that we have a series here that's unlike any other seen before in India," the director added.Class will drop on Netflix in February.

