Bihar Election Result Date and Time: When Will Vote Counting Take Place for Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025? Here’s All You Need to Know

The wait is finally over for fans of Delhi Crime. The critically acclaimed series is returning with its much-anticipated third season on November 13, 2025 only on Netflix. Known for its raw storytelling and powerful performances, the new season promises to explore an even darker world as DIG Vartika Chaturvedi faces one of her toughest cases yet. From ‘Delhi Crime’ Season 3 to ‘Auntypreneur’ and ‘Jolly LLB 3’, a Power-Packed Week of OTT Releases Bringing Crime, Comedy and Heartfelt Drama.

Emmy-Winning Series Returns

When Delhi Crime first released in 2019, it instantly struck a chord with viewers and critics. Its impact was so strong that it became the first Indian series to win the International Emmy Award for Best Drama Series in 2020. The second season continued the momentum with its thrilling storyline and now expectations are sky-high for Season 3.

Human Trafficking Plot

This time, the story dives deep into a disturbing network of human trafficking targeting young women and children. As per the official synopsis, “At the centre of the storm stands DIG Vartika Chaturvedi (Shefali Shah) our steadfast Madam Sir, who begins connecting the dots between these disappearances and a system fuelled by fear, profit, and silence.” As Vartika digs further, all clues point toward one name whispered across multiple cities Badi Didi, played by Huma Qureshi. Described as “ruthless, invisible, and always one step ahead,” Badi Didi emerges as the mastermind of a sprawling criminal empire. This sets the stage for an intense psychological clash between two strong-willed women who refuse to back down. ‘Delhi Crime Season 3’: Huma Qureshi Reveals Why She Didn’t Feel Like ‘New Kid on the Block’ in Series (Watch Videos)

Watch ‘Delhi Crime Season 3’ Trailer:

‘Delhi Crime Season 3’ Cast

Season 3 has been written by Mayank Tewari, Tanuj Chopra, Anu Singh Choudhary, Shubhra Swarup, Apoorva Bakshi and Michael Hogan. Ritchie Mehta returns as the director, ensuring continuity in tone and storytelling. Familiar faces will return, including Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal and Rajesh Tailang. Joining them are Huma Qureshi, Sayani Gupta, Mita Vashisht, Anshumaan Pushkar and Kelly Dorji, each bringing fresh layers and new subplots to the narrative. With its mix of gripping mystery, emotional depth and strong character arcs, Delhi Crime Season 3 promises to be one of the most talked-about releases of the year.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Netflix ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 13, 2025 01:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).