Mumbai, November 4: Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi, who has joined the cast of “Delhi Crime Season 3,” opened up about her experience working on the acclaimed series. Sharing insights from the sets, Huma revealed why she didn’t feel like a “new kid on the block,” emphasizing the warm welcome and creative energy she experienced while collaborating with the team. Speaking at the trailer launch event, Huma expressed her admiration for the cast of Delhi Crime, praising the exceptional performances delivered by Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, and others in the series. She said being a part of such a powerful ensemble was an honour, and she felt a strong sense of responsibility to live up to the legacy of the show and its well-loved characters.

The ‘Jolly LLB 3’ actress shared that the team’s warmth and camaraderie made her feel instantly comfortable on set. Despite joining in the third season, she didn’t feel like an outsider. Huma mentioned that she particularly enjoyed filming with Shefali Shah, as they shared several key scenes together. ‘Delhi Crime’ Season 3 Trailer: Shefali Shah’s DCP Vartika Chaturvedi Hunts Down Huma Qureshi’s Badi Didi in Gripping New Case (Watch Video).

Huma Qureshi Speaks at ‘Delhi Crime Season 3’ Trailer Launch Event

VIDEO | Mumbai: Actress Huma Qureshi says joining Delhi Crime Season 3 made her feel “like a kid who got their favourite toy”. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/eScIPpSu4R — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 4, 2025

VIDEO | The worst character I’ve ever played, says Huma Qureshi on her role in 'Delhi Crime' season 3. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/is7DXKbA0H — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 4, 2025

Huma Qureshi stated, “I think what Shefali Shah has done and what Rasika and everybody else has done in the show is incredible. I think and it's an honour to be part of this universe. It's an honour to take that story forward and I knew that I had to bring in my A-game, you know, because all of them are such loved characters that all you guys have, you know, supported year after year, season after season.”

“And it was a lot of fun. And they were so welcoming. It didn't feel like I was a new member. They all were sweet. They were welcoming. Of course, I and Shefali had a lot more scenes together because we had team Badi Didi. So, we had a lot of scenes together. But it was a lot of fun. And I didn't feel like it was a new setup. I was working with or I was a new kid on the block,” she added. ‘Delhi Crime Season 3’ Release Date: Shefali Shah Returns As DCP Vartika Chaturvedi on Netflix From November 13 (Watch Video).

Shefali Shah is all set to reprise her iconic role as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, fondly known as Madam Sir, in “Delhi Crime Season 3.” The series will also see Rajesh Tailang and Rasika Dugal returning to their respective roles, while Huma Qureshi joins the ensemble cast this season. The much-anticipated third installment of the acclaimed crime drama is slated to premiere on Netflix on November 13.

