'Deputy' Cancelled By Fox, No Season 2 For Stephen Dorff Starrer

Still From Deputy Season One

Fox's modern-day Western procedural drama Deputy has been cancelled by the network after first season. The series launched in January, featured Stephen Dorff and hailed from writer Will Beall and director David Ayer, who also served as executive producers. Netflix Cancels Messiah After Season One

Deputy wrapped its 13-episode run on March 26 with an average of 3.66 million total viewers. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the decision to cancel the police drama has nothing to do with the state of the entertainment industry due to the coronavirus pandemic. Daytime Emmys 2020, Scheduled in June Cancelled Due to Coronavirus Pandemic.

The show also featured Yara Martinez, Brian Van Holt, Bex Taylor-Klaus, Sienna Goines and Shane Paul McGhie.