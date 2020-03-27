Netflix Cancels Messiah After Season One

Netflix Messiah Season One Poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Netflix has decided to cancel its thriller series "Messiah" after just one season.

The 10-episode series premiered on the streamer's platform on January 1. It was mostly panned by the critics. The news of the show's cancellation was shared by actor Wil Traval on Instagram. "It's a very sad day today. I have just received news from Netflix that there will be no season two of 'Messiah'. I wanted to say to all the fans thank you for your support and love. I wish things were different," the actor wrote. Netflix’s Ted Sarandos Says People Are Watching More Content Amid Coronavirus Pandemic.

Created by Michael Petroni, the show details the world's reaction to a man (Mehdi Dehbi) who emerges from the Middle East creating a groundswell of followers who claim he is sent from God. Other people question whether he is what they say he is or rather a dangerous fraud bent on dismantling the worlds geopolitical order, causing civil havoc as he beguiles the worlds media and its audience. Tiger King: Everyone, Including Kim Kardashian Is Shocked by This ‘Crazy’ Netflix Docu-Series (Read Tweets)

The show also featured actors Michelle Monaghan, Tomer Sisley, John Ortiz, Jane Adams, Melinda Page Hamilton, Dermot Mulroney, and Beau Bridges.