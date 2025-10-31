Mumbai, October 31: Disney networks went dark on YouTube TV after deal negotiations between the two companies failed. Reports stated that millions of users faced disruptions as channels including ESPN, ABC, ABC News Live, FX, Nat Geo, Disney Channel and others went off air. A total of 20 Disney network channels were affected, resulting in a complete blackout that occurred around midnight. Viewers of sports such as college football, the NFL and the NBA were among those unable to access content.

Disney's channels were removed from YouTube TV before the expiration of the contract at midnight. On X, YouTube TV explained, "Members, when we renew our contracts with network partners, we advocate for fair pricing to offer you the best TV experience." The platform further added, "Our contract with Disney has reached its renewal date, and we will not agree to terms that disadvantage our members while benefitting Disney’s TV products." ‘I Really Was Excited for the Car’: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Says He Waited 7.5 Years for Tesla Roadster After Reservation, Shares He Is Unable To Cancel It.

We know how disruptive it is to lose channels you enjoy, and we’re committed to continuing to work with Disney to reach an agreement. If their content is unavailable for an extended period of time, we'll offer our members a $20 credit. For updates, visit https://t.co/fn10CU7gfP. — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) October 31, 2025

YouTube has announced a USD 20 credit for its subscribers and said it would continue to work with Disney towards a new agreement. The company stated that its contract with Disney expired on 30 October 2025, and Disney’s content was no longer available on the platform. YouTube TV said it aims to restore Disney’s content as soon as possible. It added that those wishing to watch ESPN can subscribe directly by visiting the plus.espn.com link.

YouTube TV has banned more than 22 channels as the negotiations with Disney network failed. Here's list,

ABC

ESPN

ESPN2

Freeform

FX

FXX

Disney Junior

SEC Network

Nat Geo

Nat Geo Wild

Disney Channel

ESPNU

FXM

ABC News Live

ACC Network

Disney XD

Localish

ESPNews

ESPN Deportes (Spanish Plan)

Baby TV Español (Spanish Plan)

Nat Geo Mundo (Spanish Plan)

Besides the channels, the YouTube TV said affected add-ons were 4K Plus and Spanish Plus.

YouTube TV and Disney Negotiations

Earlier this year, YouTube TV had struck a deal with Comcast-owned NBCUniversal and earlier this year, it secured deals with Fox and Paramount. The company struck these deals to keep showing the NBC shows including America's Got Talent and Sunday Night Football, said a report by Reuters. The company said that Disney proposed the terms which would raise the prices for its subscribers and benefits the company's own live TV services such as Hulu+ Live TV. On the other hand, Disney accused YouTube TV unwilling to pay the fair rates. Amazon Layoffs: Around 800 Employees in India May Lose Jobs, Affected Describe Job Cuts As ‘Heartbreaking’ and ‘Shocking’.

YouTube TV said on X, "Disney programming will not be available on YouTube TV. This means you will no longer be able to watch channels like ABC and ESPN or access recordings from these networks in your Library."

