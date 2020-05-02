Dipika Chikhlia Reveals WHY Ramanand Sagar Fell Into Legal Trouble During Uttara Ramayan Shooting (Deets Inside)

Ramanand Sagar With Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actress Dipika Chikhlia became a household name after she played Sita in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan. In fact her portrayal of Sita was so immaculate that makers of films would beg her to shed her Sita image by luring her with three-film deals where they wanted her to wear boy revealing clothes and make use of her on-point acting skills. however, the actress revealed in an interview that she shot them all down as she wanted her fans who made her successful, to continue seeing her as Sita and respect her. 'Ramayan's Sita Is The First Single Mother in The History of Indian Culture,' Says Actress Dipika Chikhlia (Details Inside).

Not only that but in one of her recent interview with Etimes, Dipika also revealed that Ramanand Sagar's depiction of Ramayan had led him into troubled waters with the legal system at that time too. However, she also added how the maker remained committed to writing Ramayan and making sure that his show's filming did not stop. Ramayan Returns To Television: Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia Talk About The Show's Connect With The Masses, Recall Family's Reactions To Watching Them On-Screen

"By the time Uttar Ramayan started, there were a lot of cases going on against Ramanand Sagar. Most of the time he wasn’t available to direct the episodes but would send the script. He made Ramayan on how it was actually written and created his own. He didn’t include the folk stories on Ramayan. Hence, there were a few cases on him. His sons Moti and Anand Sagar directed the show," revealed Dipika.

Well, looks like the risk that Ramanand Sagar took paid off in leaps and bounds, not just when it originally aired, but now too. Ramayan had made it to the Limca Book of Records for being the most-watched mythological series ever. And now, the show's re-run has broken the records set by the finales of Game of Thrones and The Big Bang Theory as 'World's most viewed show'.