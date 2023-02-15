In Durga Aur Charu, Kunal is playing the role of a politician's son and he has his own dreams which he wants his father to let him fulfill them. How the life of the three lead characters, Durga, Charu, and Anirban is going to change and how their relationship is shape-up will be shown in the coming episodes. Kunal Jaisingh and Bharati Kumar Dance Their Heart Out at the Cocktail Party – View Pics.
Kunal is known for working in TV shows such as Kyun Utthe Dil Chhodh Aaye, Pavitra Bhagya, Ishqbaaaz, The Buddy Project among others. He talks about his role and says: "I'm absolutely thrilled to be part of Durga Aur Charu and play the lead role of Anirban. Joining this show feels like a joyous homecoming. It's amazing to see how wonderfully the creators have carried forward the legacy of the prequel. I'm excited to delve into a captivating new storyline."Durga Aur Charu airs on Colors.
