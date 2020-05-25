Eid al-Fitr Mubarak 2020: Asim Riaz, Hina Khan, Surbhi Chandna, Mohsin Khan and Other TV Stars Wish Fans On The Festive Occasion (View Pics)

Surbhi Chandna, Mohsin Khan, Hina Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

World is right now in the mid of a pandemic but that does not stop one from celebrating auspicious occasions. Eid al-Fitr 2020 is being celebrated on a large scale but virtually. Being one of the biggest Muslim festival across the globe, the internet is full of prayers and wishes for each other. Bollywood stars also came forward to add their bit and wished their fans with beautiful posts. Now, Indian Television stars also joined the bandwagon. Shivin Narang, Mohsin Khan etc took to social media to wish their fans.

Indian TV stars have a massive fan base and it matters to their each fan when they wish them. On this occasion, they made sure to add some festive flavour on everyone's social media feeds with love, wishes, pictures and blessings. Eid Mubarak! Rana Daggubati, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR Wish Fans On the Auspicious Occasion (View Posts).

Sanjeevani actress Surbhi Chandna posted a pretty picture of herself in ethnic, wishing everyone Eid Mubarak. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor posted a pic of himself with sumptuous feast. TV beauty, Hina Khan shared a message on Instagram story to wish her fans. Check out a few posts here.

Surbhi Chandna, Mohsin Khan, Hina Khan's Posts

Asim Riaz's Post

Shivin Narang

Surbhi Chandna

Shaheer Sheikh

View this post on Instagram #ChandMubarak #stayhome #staysafe A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh) on May 24, 2020 at 7:35am PDT

It is indeed a testing time for everyone around the world and a bit sad thing that celebrations won't happen. But thanks to the digital world, everyone is thankfully able to reach out to each other and make feel them a bit less lonely on such important days. We hope everyone's prayers come into fruition!