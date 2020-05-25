Eid Mubarak! Rana Daggubati, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR Wish Fans On the Auspicious Occasion (View Posts)

Rana Daggubati, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR (Photo Credits: Facebook)

From commoners to celebs, all have taken to social media to exchange heartfelt greetings on the occasion of Eid. This year, many individuals wouldn't be able to pay a visit to their loved ones owing to the lockdown imposed due to coronavirus outbreak. Many who are lucky to be with their families on this auspicious occasion have kept the celebration a low-key affair. This year everyone is praying for frontline warriors and all those affected by the deadly virus and are living with the ray of hope that everything will get resolved soon. South celebs who have extended their heartfelt wishes on social media platform on the occasion of Eid, have wished for everyone's good health and happiness as well.

Celebs across industries have been pouring in tons of love and wishing their fans Eid Mubarak. Celebs from south such as Rana Daggubati, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR and many others have wished their fans on this joyous occasion. Mahesh Babu wrote, "On this auspicious day, may the spirit of Eid bring peace, love and togetherness and give us strength to stand strong against all odds!" Let's take a look at the posts shared by celebs on Eid 2020.

Rana Daggubati

Rana Daggubati Wishes On Eid 2020 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Prithviraj Sukumaran

Allu Arjun

May this beautiful day bring you immense happiness, peace & prosperity. Eid Mubarak! pic.twitter.com/Hq8GNzBQfs — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) May 25, 2020

Nivin Pauly

Jr NTR

Mahesh Babu

Wishing you all a very happy Eid 🤗 On this auspicious day, may the spirit of Eid bring peace, love and togetherness and give us strength to stand strong against all odds !🙏🙏🙏 #EidMubarak — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 25, 2020

Chiranjeevi Konidela

Eid Mubarak!! అందరికి రంజాన్ శుభాకాంక్షలు! May this Eid bring great joy, happiness, peace and prosperity ! pic.twitter.com/LyMHwBQf4g — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) May 25, 2020

Here’s wishing everyone around the world Eid Mubarak. May this joyous occasion bring you peace and happiness and may you be strengthened with good health!