Eid al-Fitr Mubarak 2020: Amitabh Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Other Bollywood Stars Wish Fans With Beautiful Posts (View Pics)

Amitabh Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor's Eid 2020 Posts (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The world, despite the global pandemic, is right now showered in a festive mood. So what if one cannot get down on the streets to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Eid-al-Fitr? Virtual celebrations are a new thing to boost everyone's mood and this time too same is the drill. The Bollywood celebs took to their social media accounts to make the festive day a bit more colourful with their wonderful wishes. Eid Mubarak! Priyanka Chopra Jonas Wishes Peace and Happiness to Everyone Around the World (View Post).

As it is one of the most important Muslim festivals celebrated across the globe, the B-town stars reminisced their roles. Some simply wished their fans while others posted their festive-themed pictures on Instagram. Eid al-Fitr Mubarak 2020 Wishes & Quran Quotes on Forgiveness: Send Eid Mubarak Greetings, WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images and Facebook Messages to Family and Friends.

Sonam Kapoor shared a gorgeous pic of herself with the caption, "Eid Mubarak my brothers and sisters, may this years trials and tribulations become foundations of a better tomorrow. Thank you for praying for us this whole holy month of Ramazan . Have a blessed Eid." On the other hand, Ananya Panday flaunted her look from upcoming film Khaali Peeli. Shraddha Kapoor too wished her fans with a scene from one of her movies. Check out the posts below.

Sonam Kapoor

Ananya Panday

Shraddha Kapoor

View this post on Instagram Eid Mubarak 🌙💜 A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on May 24, 2020 at 12:07pm PDT

Amitabh Bachchan

Sara Ali Khan

View this post on Instagram Eid Mubarak🌙💫✨🤲🏻 #staysafe #stayhome #staypositive A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on May 24, 2020 at 8:55am PDT

Raveena Tandon

Chunky Panday

View this post on Instagram Eid Mubarak 🤗❤🤗❤ A post shared by Chunky Panday (@chunkypanday) on May 24, 2020 at 10:09am PDT

Manoj Bajpayee

View this post on Instagram EID MUBARAK 💫💫🤗🤗🤗🙏💕 A post shared by Manoj Bajpayee (@bajpayee.manoj) on May 24, 2020 at 7:19pm PDT

Mallika Sherawat

Tara Sutaria

View this post on Instagram Eid Mubarak! ✨ A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria) on May 24, 2020 at 10:17am PDT

Bollywood is often seen celebrating every festival with equal pomp and fervour. It is beautiful to see how they celebrate the occasion in their own peculiar ways. We hope that the prayers and wishes reach every house during this trying time.