It’s time for the Emmys! The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards 2025 will be held on Sunday, September 14, 2025. The prestigious awards will honour the best on primetime television in America. Shows and content that aired from June 1, 2024, to May 31, 2025, will be considered for the Emmy Awards, as chosen by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards 2025 will be available for viewing in India on Monday, September 15, 2025. Here are more details about the 2025 Emmy Awards. Primetime Emmy Awards 2025 Nominees Revealed: ‘Severance’, ‘The Studio’, ‘The White Lotus’ Lead the Nominations – See Full List.

When and Where Will Emmy Awards 2025 Be Held?

The Emmy Awards 2025 ceremony will take place at the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, California, USA. The date for the Primetime Emmy Awards 2025 is September 14, 2025, for USA, and September 15, 2025, for India. Scroll down to know the timings of Emmys 2025. You can watch the live updates on TV channels, live streaming apps and on official social media handles.

Watch 77th Emmy® Awards LIVE on September 15 at 6:30 AM IST on JioHotstar in India:

Who Are the Hosts of Emmy Awards 2025?

Popular American comedian Nate Bargatze is set to host the 2025 Emmy Awards. He will be joined by renowned names such as Elizabeth Banks, Angela Bassett, Jason Bateman, Kathy Bates, Kristen Bell, Stephen Colbert, Alan Cumming, and others.Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham from Gilmore Girls, Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters from American Horror Story; Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni from Law & Order, and Sterling K Brown and Justin Hartley from This Is Us are also set to present at the Emmys 2025.

Where to Watch Emmy Awards 2025

The Emmy Awards 2025 ceremony will be telecast on CBS and Paramount+ (for Premium subscribers) live. The Emmys 2025 will also be available on live streaming on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DIRECTV Stream and Fubo. Know the country-wise and territory-wise telecast and streaming details of Emmy Awards 2025 below. Creative Arts Emmys 2025 Full Winners List: ‘The Studio’ Leads With Nine Wins, Beyonce Celebrates First Emmy, Julie Andrews Shines for ‘Bridgerton’ Narration and More.

Where to Watch Emmy Awards 2025 in India, USA, UK, Rest of Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, Singapore, Philippines and Other Countries

The Emmy Awards 2025 ceremony will be broadcast live and streamed live various platforms according to your country and region. In the US, the Emmys 2025 will be aired on CBS and Paramount+ live. In India, the Emmy Awards 2025 can be watched on the JioHotstar app exclusively. The timing for Emmys 2025 in India is 06:30 AM IST to 09:30 AM IST. on September 15, 2025, which is 8:00 PM – 11:00 pm Eastern Time. Here are details for other countries, including Canada, the United Kingdom (UK), Rest of Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, Singapore, Philippines, and Other Countries

Emmy Awards 2025 LIVE Streaming and Telecast - Country-Wise Details:

You will be able to view the 77th Emmy Awards in these countries and territories worldwide, as per information on the Emmy website, in alphabetical order.

Emmy 2025 Talks About Its Top-Nominated Shows - See Post:

Africa

Exclusive Territory: Angola, Botswana, Kenya, Ghana, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Zanzibar, Lesotho, Malawi, Namibia, Mozambique, Nigeria, South Africa, Swaziland, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Non-Exclusive Territory: Rest of Africa including adjacent ocean islands, i.e. Algeria, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso (Upper Volta), Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde Islands, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Cote d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast), Djibouti Republic, Equatorial Guinea (including Malabo), Eritrea, Gabon, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Libya, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mayotte, Morocco, Niger, Republic of Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo Reunion, Rwanda, Saint Helena, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Sudan, Togo, Tanzania, Tunisia, Western Sahara and Zanzibar

M-Net Channel 101

Live: Monday, September 14 at 02:00 CAT

Prime Time Encore: Monday, September 15 at 21:00 CAT

American Forces Network(AFN)/Prime Atlantic Channel

Live: Sunday, September 14 at 8:00 PM ET

Encore: VOD until Sunday, September 21

Australia

ARENA

LIVE: Monday, September 15 at 10:00 AM AEST

Encore: Monday, September 15 at 7:30 PM AEST

BINGE

LIVE: Tuesday, September 16 at 10:00 AM AEST

Belgium

Proximus Showcase

LIVE: Monday, September 15 at 02:00 AM CET

Canada

CTV Television Network

LIVE: Sunday, September 14 at 8:00 PM EDT/5:00 PM PDT

Encore: Sunday, September 14 at 8:00 PM PDT Vancouver Only

Croatia

HRT2

LIVE: Red Carpet Special, Monday, September 15 at 1:00 AM;

Emmy Awards at 2:00 AM (local time)

HRT2

Encore: 90 min. Edited Emmy Awards Tuesday, September 16 at 21:00 PM (local time)

France

Canal+

LIVE: Monday, September 15

Red Carpet at 1:00 AM CEST

Emmy Awards at 2:00 AM CEST

Germany

#dabeiTV on Magenta TV

Emmy Awards Monday, September 15 at 2.00 AM CET

Encore: Emmy Awards Monday, September 15 at 20.15 PM CET

Greece

Cosmote Cinema 2HD

LIVE: Monday, September 15 at 3:00 AM CET+1

Encores: Monday, September 15 at 22.00 PM

Hong Kong

ViuTVsix

Live: Monday, September 15 at 08.00 AM Local time

India

JioHotstar

Live: Monday, September 15 at 06:30 AM Local time

Indonesia

HITS NOW

LIVE: Monday, September 15

Preshow at 06:00 AM; Emmy Awards at 07:00 AM Local Time

Lionsgate Play

LIVE: Monday, September 15 at 7:00 AM Local Time

Israel

YES TV DRAMA

LIVE: Monday, September 15 at 3:00 AM EDT

Italy

Sky Italia

LIVE: Preshow Monday, September 15 at 1:00 AM CEST

LIVE: Emmy Awards Monday, September 15 at 2:00 AM CEST

Japan

U-NEXT

LIVE: Red Carpet, Monday, September 15, at 8:00 AM JST;

Emmy Awards, Monday, September 15, at 9:00 AM JST

Korea

TV Chosun

LIVE: Monday September 15 at 9.00 AM KST

Latin America

TNT

LIVE: Sunday, September 14 at 18:00 (Mexico)

LIVE: Sunday, September 14 at 19:00 (Colombia, Panama)

LIVE: Sunday, September 14 at 20:00 (Venezuela)

LIVE: Sunday, September 14 at 21:00 (Argentina, Chile, Brazil)

TNT Series

LIVE: Sunday, September 14 at 18:00 (Mexico)

LIVE: Sunday, September 14 at 19:00 (Colombia, Panama)

LIVE: Sunday, September 14 at 20:00 (Venezuela)

LIVE: Sunday, September 14 at 21:00 (Argentina, Chile, Brazil)

Malaysia

HITS NOW

LIVE: Monday, September 15; Preshow at 07:00 AM, Emmy Awards at 08:00 AM MST

Maldives

HITS NOW

LIVE: Monday, September 15; Preshow at 04:00 AM, Emmy Awards at 05:00 AM Local Time

Middle East

Al Thaqufeyah (Serving Middle East and North Africa)

LIVE: Monday, September 15 at 01:00 GMT, 04:00 KSA on Al Thaqafeya and Shahid

Encore: Monday, September 15 at 19:30 GMT, 22:30 KSA on Al Thaqafeya

Netherlands

OUTtv

LIVE: Monday, September 15 at 2:00 AM CET

New Zealand

(Rialto also brings the Emmys to Papua New Guinea and Mongolia)

Rialto - Tape Delayed: Monday, September 15; Preshow at 17:30 Local time, Emmy Awards at 18:30 Local time

Philippines

HITS NOW

LIVE: Monday, September 15; Preshow at 07:00 AM, Emmy Awards at 08:00 AM Local Time

Lionsgate Play

LIVE: Monday, September 15; Emmy Awards at 08:00 AM Local Time

Singapore

HITS NOW

LIVE: Monday, September 15; Preshow at 07:00 AM, Emmy Awards at 08:00 AM Local Time

Spain and Andorra

Telefonica Audiovisual Digital (TAD), service: Movistarplus+

LIVE: Monday, September 15 Preshow at 01:00 AM CET, Emmy Awards at 02:00 AM CET

Sri Lanka

HITS NOW

LIVE: Monday, September 15; Preshow at 04:30 AM, Emmy Awards at 05:30 AM Local Time

Switzerland

blue+ (blue News & blue Zoom)

LIVE: Sunday, September 14 (2:00 - 5:00 AM CEST)

Encore: Monday, September 15 (8:00 – 11:00 PM CEST).

Emmy Awards 2025 Nominations

The Emmy Awards 2025 Nominations indicate that Apple TV+ show Severance and HBO’s The White Lotus may win big, with 27 nominations and 23 nominations respectively. Apple TV+ show The Studio also has 23 nods, while HBO Max’s The Penguin is nominated in 24 categories. The other notable nominees include HBO’s The Last of Us with 16 nominations, Disney+ series Andor with 14 nominations and HBO Max’s The Pitt with 13 nominations at the Emmys 2025. Netflix’s No.1 show Adolescence has 13 nominations at Emmy Awards 2025.

Happy watching!

