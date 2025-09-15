Fifteen-year-old British actor Owen Cooper has stunned audiences worldwide with his remarkable performance in the fourth episode of Netflix’s hard-hitting series Adolescence. In a night to remember at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards (Emmys 2025), Cooper took home the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie award, beating celebrated actors including Javier Bardem, Rob Delaney, and Peter Sarsgaard. His victory makes him the youngest male actor ever to win an Emmy. For context, the youngest Emmy winner in history remains Roxana Zal, who was just 14 when she won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for Something About Amelia in 1984. ‘Adolescence’ Review: Stephen Graham and Owen Cooper’s Harrowing Netflix Mini-Series Is a Masterclass of Acting, Blocking and Cinematography.

Owen Cooper Becomes Youngest Ever Male Emmy Winner

Youngest Emmy winner ever in any male acting category. Congratulations to Adolescence's OWEN COOPER. pic.twitter.com/nU63DGPg1R — Netflix (@netflix) September 15, 2025

