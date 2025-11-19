Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit will soon be seen in an interesting avatar for a new show titled Mrs. Deshpande. On Wednesday (November 19), Madhuri's first look from the show was unveiled, and it's quite captivating. The first glimpse shows Madhuri removing her makeup and jewellery, revealing a raw, unfiltered version of herself in the very next frame. The next shot hints that something grave has transpired, as she appears to be behind bars. Check it out here. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Madhuri Dixit Graces Salman Khan’s Reality Show for Weekend Ka Vaar Episode, Excited Fans React ‘Prem and Nisha Forever!’ (Watch Video).

'Mrs. Deshpande' Teaser - Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar (@jiohotstar)

Netizens React to 'Mrs. Deshpande' Teaser:

While the makers have not revealed much about the show, the first look was all enough to leave fans of Madhuri excited. "Super mam you are gorgeous," a netizen wrote. "Mrs. Deshpande is coming... and I'm already obsessed," another user commented.

Mrs. Deshpande is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Kukunoor Movies and directed by Nagesh Kukunoor. The show will be out on JioHotstar soon. Madhuri Dixit Faces Backlash After Reportedly Arriving 3 Hours Late at Her Canada Concert; Angry Attendees Slam Actress and Organisers for ‘Horrible’ Experience (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, Madhuri was recently seen enthralling her fans on a world tour that spread across 6 cities including Canada, Toronto, New York, New Jersey, Houston, Chicago and Boston.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)