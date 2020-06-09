[Exclusive] Ronit Roy Clarifies News About Helping People: 'Not Like I'm Selling My House's Pressure Cooker'

Ronit Roy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Many of us are doing their bit to help the world during the COVID-19 pandemic. Celebrities all over the globe have donated to charities. Sonu Sood, on home turf, has helped migrant labourers reach home. And a few days back, news broke that popular actor Ronit Roy (Ugly, Udaan, 2 States) is also helping about '100 families' by selling things. While promoting his show, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain season 3, in an interview with LatestLY, Rohit has clarified the news. While he admitted that he is helping some people, without divulging details, he added that he is not selling things as he might have earlier said.

He was angry when he said those words. "I feel very angry when I hear that actors are not being paid for their work. There is no reason why you should not pay the actors for the work they have already done for you," he says.

"When the journalist told me that this is happening and a certain actor has died by suicide due to financial problems...I hate the word suicide," he adds.

"The bad times that I have seen despite delivering a silver jubilee movie," he sighs. "I will not even wish that on my enemy."

Rohit says that he "uttered those things in anger" and he doesn't want to tell who and how he's helping out. But he agrees to clarify. "It is not like that I am selling my house's pressure cooker," he says. After that news was out, I have received messages from so many people- "We are ready to contribute money," and "We want to join you in this initiative". It is not like that." Ronit Roy: Kasautii Zindagi Kay to Adaalat, Best Shows of This Versatile Actor You Could Totally Binge Watch

Rohit stopped doing TV in 2015. "I adapt to my circumstances," he says. When he understood that he won't get that cheque every month, he reduced his spending habits and saved money.

He explains, "No one keeps liquid cash. You know what happened to the ones who had. What I used to save, I invest it into assets, which I could liquidate when required."

"I told the journalist this, that I am liquidating those assets and funds. So, that I can help people," he says. "Do not worry. I am ok, by God's grace."