StarPlus' Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly in the lead role, is undoubtedly one of the most loved shows in the country. Sudhanshu Pandey (last seen in The Traitors) and the actress portrayed the roles of husband and wife, Vanraj Shah and Anupamaa, in the popular series. However, rumours suggested that the actors did not share the same bond off-screen and had some issues. Sudhanshu Pandey addressed these speculations after his exit from the show in August 2024. Following his departure, the character of Vanraj Shah was written out of the storyline. Now, nearly a year later, it seems the makers have finally found a replacement. According to the latest reports, actor Ronit Roy will be joining Anupamaa to play the role of Vanraj Shah. ‘Anupamaa’ Actor Sudhanshu Pandey DENIES Rupali Ganguly’s Involvement in His Exit From Show, Says ‘Koi Iske Liye Responsible Nahi Hai’.

Ronit Roy To Play Vanraj Shah in ‘Anupamaa’?

If the latest media reports are to be believed, the makers of Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa are planning to finally bring back the lead character of Vanraj Shah in the show. Reports suggest that popular film and television actor Ronit Roy (best known for his role as lawyer KD Pathak in Sony TV's Adaalat) is likely to play Vanraj Shah. The current track of Anupamaa shows Rupali Ganguly's character struggling with her life in Mumbai's bustling environment.

Check Out the Latest Promo of Rupali Ganguly’s ‘Anupamaa’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

Sudhanshu Pandey and several other actors had quit Anupamaa before the generational leap, which saw a sharp dip in the TRP ratings. This is the reason why the makers have decided to experiment with new things and are also planning to bring back some iconic characters from the series to entertain fans and boost its viewership.

A few days ago, media reports also suggested that Gaurav Khanna, who played Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa, was set to return to the show. However, no official confirmation regarding the same has been shared. Sudhanshu Pandey Adresses Rumoured Rift With ‘Anupamaa’ Co-Star Rupali Ganguly, Says ‘Stories Have Nothing To Do With Reality’.

However, neither Ronit Roy nor the makers have shared a statement yet regarding the recent reports about Vanraj Shah's return to Anupamaa. Apart from Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, Nidhi Shah, Gaurav Sharma, and Kunwar Amar Singh also left the show in 2024.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 16, 2025 12:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).