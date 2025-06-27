Directed by Vishal Furia, Maa is a folklore-based horror-thriller set in West Bengal, starring Kajol in the lead. The film is co-produced by Ajay Devgn, who delivered a hit in the same genre with Shaitaan in 2024. Adding to the intrigue, in keeping with the (waning) era of cinematic universes, the makers have ensured that Maa and Shaitaan exist in the same universe - hinting at a potential future film where Ajay Devgn and Kajol might unite to battle a malevolent evil force. ‘Maa’ Movie Review: Kajol Battles Evil, but the Real ‘Horror’ Is the CGI!

But before we delve into the ending, let’s recap the plot. Be warned: MAJOR SPOILERS lie ahead. If you haven’t seen the film, proceed at your own risk.

The Plot of 'Maa'

After the mysterious death of her husband Shuvankar at the hands of the demon Amsaja, Ambika and her 12-year-old daughter, Shweta, arrive in his ancestral village, Chandrapur. They’ve been persuaded by his family friend and the village sarpanch, Joydev, to sell his mansion. Ambika’s husband had kept Shweta’s birth a secret from his family and the village due to a gruesome tradition in his household - sacrificing newborn girls to ward off Amsaja.

According to legend, Amsaja seeks to impregnate a girl from the family once she comes of age, ensuring his offspring’s supremacy over Earth. The demon has also been kidnapping other village girls upon reaching adulthood, brainwashing them into serving him. In reality, Amsaja operates through a human accomplice, and now, he has set his sights on Shweta, who has just come of age.

The Climax of 'Maa'

If you’ve seen the film, you would not be surprised when it is revealed that Joydev is Amsaja’s accomplice, having served the demon ever since he killed Shuvankar’s infant twin (denying Amsaja a vessel for his child). Using his dark powers, Joydev manipulated mind-controlled teenagers to abduct Shweta so Amsaja could impregnate her.

In the end, Ambika, channelling the power of Goddess Kali, defeats Joydev/Amsaja by ripping out Joydev’s heart. However, the demon had already impregnated Shweta. Left with no choice, Ambika prepares to sacrifice her daughter to destroy the demon seed - but Kali, moved by her selflessness, intervenes. Not only does the goddess eradicate the seed, but she also grants moksha to the other slain infants over centuries. The film also reveals a dark truth: Shuvankar’s male ancestors had used the curse as an excuse for female infanticide rather than attempting to save the girls, as Ambika did. Though, admittedly, even she nearly had to sacrifice her own child...

The 'Shaitaan' Connection

As the end credits roll, we’re shown another scene - Amsaja’s lair, now reduced to ashes after Ambika’s victory. A hooded figure walks through the debris, collecting charred remnants, and his skin begins to transform. The Shaitaan theme plays, confirming this is Vanraj Kashyap (R Madhavan), the antagonist from Shaitaan. By absorbing the remains, he gains supernatural abilities. Shaitaan Movie Review: R Madhavan's Sinister Act Holds Ajay Devgn-Jyotika's Spooky Thriller Together Before It's Undone By a Weak Finale.

Now, here’s the confusion. When we last saw Vanraj, he was in Kabir’s (Ajay Devgn) custody - emaciated and imprisoned in a desolate location as punishment for tormenting Kabir’s family. Vanraj had also lost his tongue in the final battle. So how did he escape? And how is he speaking without a tongue?

A plausible theory is that Maa precedes Shaitaan, explaining how Vanraj acquired his powers to control young girls - similar to how Joydev, empowered by Amsaja, did the same. Could Maa be a prequel to Shaitaan? Or will Vanraj return in a more formidable form, threatening both Kabir and Ambika? Share your thoughts with us!

Shaitaan, directed by Vikas Bahl, was an official remake of Gujrati film Vash. Apart from Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan, the movie also starred Jyotika and Janki Bodiwala. Released in theatres on March 8, 2024, the movie grossed more than INR 200 crore worldwide and was a big hit.

