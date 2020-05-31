Ronit Roy’s Video On How to Make Balaclava Mask Using T-Shirt Goes Viral Amid the On-Going George Floyd Protests in America

Ronit Roy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ronit Roy is one of the most popular celebrities, known for his works in Indian television shows and films. The actor has topped the headlines not for any of his upcoming projects, but for the video that he had posted more than a month ago. It was in mid-April when Ronit Roy had shared a video demonstrating on how to make a mask using T-shirt during this ongoing global crisis, the novel coronavirus. The actor had showed the few simple steps that it takes to make this balaclava mask. But who thought that this video would go viral amid the George Floyd protests that is currently happening in America? Priyanka Chopra Jonas on George Floyd’s Death: ‘End This Race War Here in the US, and Around the World’.

Ronit Roy had made this video for the safety purpose of individuals so that they do not get infected by the deadly virus. This balaclava mask made out of cloth only exposes the eyes and covers rest of the face and hence it is a perfect mask amid the coronavirus outbreak. But somehow, this video has become viral amid the George Floyd protests. The protest is happening several cities of America after the African-American man George Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. Now some of the Twitterati are sharing this video of Ronit Roy all over again and saying how this mask could be used during the on-going protests. When one of the Twitter user recognised that is Ronit Roy’s mask video, the user stated that this is an Indian actor demonstrating how to make a mask and stay safe amid the coronavirus outbreak. George Floyd Death: Hollywood Celebs Call Out US President Donald Trump For His Twitter Threat To Shoot Minneapolis Protesters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ronit Bose Roy (@ronitboseroy) on Apr 19, 2020 at 10:01pm PDT

If anyone is protesting today, here’s a way to make a balaclava mask with a T Shirt. Don’t forget your shades. pic.twitter.com/Xg67uTZN07 — THE ONE ABOVE ALL (@MRCRUZv3) May 30, 2020

Yeah! And he is teaching to cover face for Covid. I never thought I would see Ronit Roy's video on twitter — Moon⁷ ˢᵉᵒᵏʲⁱⁿⁿⁱᵉ ⟭⟬ (@DNAstreaming) May 30, 2020

Ronit Roy is now leading the protests in America.😅 This is surreal. https://t.co/43S2r5NgND — Akash Mishra (@switchhitx) May 31, 2020

American rioters using Ronit Roy's video 😆😆😆 https://t.co/1AWoRLQ5vO — ☠ Chaos ☣ Theory ☠ (@swagattt) May 31, 2020

So once again for Twitterati who are making this video viral, Ronit Roy has shared the DIY face mask video solely to stay safe from coronavirus. It is unfair to link it to the on-going protests happening in America.