Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain Season 3: Ekta Kapoor Announces The Third Season of Mona Singh, Ronit Roy, Gurdip Kohli Punjj's Love Triangle (Watch Teaser)

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai 3 (Right) Ekta Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagam)

One of Ekta Kapoor's ALTBalaji shows that have been widely successful, is her love triangle drama Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain. Starring Ronit Roy, Mona Singh, Gurdip Kohli Punjj and Apurva Agnihotri in the lead roles, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain is back with its third season on ALTBalaji and ZEE5. Season 1 and season 2 were widely appreciated by the critics for the hard-hitting story that marriages in today's times see. Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 2: Pooja Banerjee-Parth Samthaan’s Lip-Lock Scene Upset Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Fans – Video.

Ekta Kapoor announced the new season by revealing a motion poster of the series. Launching on 6th June 2020, the show launch comes almost after a year of season 2 airing. The first two seasons of the show were highly successful and received immense love from the audience. Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 2 Review: The Mona Singh-Ronit Roy- Gurdeep Kohli Starrer Is Very Relatable And Drives Home Questions That Most People Don't Ask.

Check Out Ekta Kapoor's Announcement Below:

The last season saw the three protagonists standing at different crossroads in their lives. Rohit has been shattered and angry with his love never being enough for Ananya and Poonam. While Poonam sets out on her journey to find herself and love once again, Ananya chooses to concentrate on her dreams and ambitions. The compelling web-series ended with Ananya getting to know of Poonam and Rohit’s intimate night and hence walking out of Rohit’s life, leaving the audience with a great deal of suspense as to how will their lives move forward from here.